Grief flows along river, click to cancel, worm warfare: Catch up on the day’s stories

1️⃣ ‘Turned into an enemy’

For generations, the beloved Guadalupe River has been a haven of adventure and joy in the heart of Texas. After this week’s catastrophic flooding, surrounding communities are trying to pick up the pieces, and the river has become a source of grief with an uncertain future.

2️⃣ Exiting X

Linda Yaccarino is stepping down as CEO after two years leading Elon Musk’s social media company. Her rocky tenure was marked by several public relations crises and challenges from new competitors, including Bluesky and Threads.

3️⃣ Voice of dissent

Two trends have emerged at the Supreme Court in recent weeks: President Donald Trump is on a winning streak, and Ketanji Brown Jackson — the junior-most justice — is having none of it. She has emerged as the court’s leading dissenter.

4️⃣ Changes in store?

It’s looking increasingly likely that any sale of TikTok will require people in the US to download a new app, which may launch in a matter of weeks. That could mean an almost entirely different experience for 170 million American users.

5️⃣ Worm warfare

Hundreds of millions of flies dropping from planes in the sky sounds like a nightmare. But experts say that could be the livestock industry’s best defense against a flesh-eating threat poised to invade the southwestern US.

Watch this

🗑️ Gobs of garbage: Drone footage shows piles of trash overflowing into Philadelphia’s streets after thousands of workers went on strike July 1 seeking better pay and benefits. The city and the employees just reached a deal.

Top headlines

Check this out

💄 Stunning transformations: From Madonna to Jack Nicholson, performance artist Alexis Stone attends Paris Fashion Week impersonating some of the world’s most famous celebrities. CNN got a glimpse behind the making of his latest look.

$4 trillion

💰 That is Nvidia’s market value, beating out Apple and Microsoft to become the first publicly traded company to reach that milestone.

Quiz time

🏛️ The Trump administration just sued which state over a law allowing transgender students to play on sports teams of their choice?

﻿A. California

B. New York

C. Pennsylvania

D. Illinois

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Sports spotlight

🏎️ F1 shakeup: Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has been fired after 20 years. The team enjoyed tremendous success under his leadership, but recent controversies had led to questions about Horner’s future.

Good vibes

❤️ Love across the Pacific: When Andrew and Shallen first met on a summer day in Yellowstone, it was a mix of love at first sight and stranger danger. But with the help of poor Mandarin, scheduled video calls and a night of peach cobbler, a modern romance was born.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: A. The lawsuit alleges that a California law violates Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination at schools that receive federal aid.

