Flash flood season, record smashing handbag, royal artwork: Catch up on the day’s stories

1️⃣ Storm surge

Flash flooding has been in the spotlight in the last week, with several record breaking flood events occurring nearly back-to-back across the country. CNN’s Tyler Ory explains why they’re becoming more intense.

2️⃣ Online investigations

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement official testified that “most” of the student protesters that the agency was asked to investigate earlier this year were found on Canary Mission, a pro-Israel website that aims to blacklist pro-Palestinian students and academics. The Department of Homeland Security previously denied it was working with this group.

3️⃣ Big-ticket bag

Jane Birkin’s original Hermès bag just sold for $10 million, becoming the most expensive handbag ever to sell at auction. According to a Sotheby’s press release, the lucky winner of the bidding war is a private collector from Japan.

4️⃣ State’s still paying

Accusations of misconduct in 2021 and a 2023 lawsuit against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo have led to a high-profile, still-ongoing investigation in New York. But while his accusers may have concerns about high legal fees, the state has expensed $20.5 million for Cuomo’s legal defense four years after his resignation — meaning taxpayers are still footing the bill.

5️⃣ Tariff trouble

Recent economic data have shown inflation remaining relatively stable in the wake of President Donald Trump’s tariffs and tariff threats. However, concern is growing as prices creep up, and economists say this is just the beginning.

Watch this

🎨 A king’s travels: King Charles III has taken an artist with him on his trips around the world for 40 years. CNN’s Christina Macfarlane got a rare look inside Buckingham Palace to see these works on display.

Top headlines

120,000

🦴 That’s how many bone fragments scientists unearthed by a lake in Germany at a “fat factory.” They believe that Neanderthals lived there and used the site to boil animal bones on a vast scale.

Check this out

🐚 Hidden treasures: Spain has recently been rising up against mass tourism — with protests in places from Barcelona to the Balearics. But the country still has plenty of areas that would love more visitors. Here are some of them.

Quotable

💬 A difficult move: The Mendoza family has navigated being a mixed-status household in the US for seven years. But Trump’s return to office changed their future plans, and now they’re leaving America for good.

Quiz time

⚽ The FIFA Club World Cup final is set after Paris Saint-Germain defeated Real Madrid. What team will PSG face?

﻿A. Inter Miami

B. Chelsea

C. Manchester City

D. Fluminense

Good vibes

💪 Personal-ity training: Making exercise fun is the holy grail for those who can’t quite find the motivation to work out. According to a new study, the solution may be to match a workout to your personality type.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: B. PSG and Chelsea will face off this Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

