Start your week smart: Coffee 101, Trump’s tariffs, Wimbledon, ‘Superman’ box office, Live Aid

Exactly 40 years ago today, an estimated 1.5 billion people in more than 100 countries tuned in to watch Live Aid, a mega benefit concert held simultaneously in London and Philadelphia to raise funds for famine relief in Ethiopia. Dozens of music icons took to the stages throughout the day and night, but one of the most memorable performances almost didn’t happen.

Sunday spotlight

Coffee — whether it’s your drink of choice while you read 5 Things or your midday pick-me-up — is one of the world’s most popular beverages.

While coffee beans originated in ninth-century Ethiopia, the plant wasn’t cultivated and brewed into the drink the world has come to know and love until the 15th century in Yemen, according to NESCAFÉ.

Today, it’s estimated that people worldwide drink around 2 billion cups of coffee daily, according to a 2019 study.

1️⃣ Brewing benefits: The peak of summer is here, and as most try to beat the heat, research suggests that for regular coffee drinkers, the beverage can be just as hydrating as water. Daily coffee consumption is also linked to aging with a sharp mind and lowering the risk of developing cardiometabolic diseases.

2️⃣ Java jitters: According to the US FDA, consuming more than 400 milligrams of caffeine (equivalent to four or five cups of coffee) is considered excessive for most adults. Too much caffeine can cause sleep disruptions and, in rare cases, can lead to caffeine intoxication.

3️⃣ A whole latte options: Starbucks may dominate the coffee market, but competition is brewing. Luckin Coffee, a fast-growing coffee chain that rose to popularity in China, recently opened two US locations. Other chains like Dutch Bros, 7 Brew and Black Rock Coffee Bar have built a loyal following targeting Gen Z drinkers with TikTok-worthy coffees and refreshers at affordable prices.

4️⃣ Coffeehouse culture: Coffee shops have long been known as “third spaces” — spots where people can gather that are not home or work. In 17th-century London, coffee shops were known as “penny universities” because they served as places of social exchange and the drink cost only 1 cent.

5️⃣ Coffee and the climate crisis: Experts call coffee a complex commodity. The crop is not only labor-intensive to produce but is also sensitive to environmental changes. Factors like severe weather and rising temperatures can impact coffee production and drive up costs for consumers.

Top headlines

• Trump announces tariffs of 30% on Mexico and the European Union

• FEMA removed dozens of Camp Mystic buildings from 100-year flood map before expansion, records show

• Trump says he’s considering revoking Rosie O’Donnell’s citizenship, reigniting decades-long feud

The week ahead

Monday

It’s the beginning of “Crypto Week” in Washington, DC. The House will consider the GENIUS Act, which would provide a framework for regulating stablecoins — a type of crypto asset that is tied to the value of another asset, such as the US dollar or gold. Stablecoins were initially created as a way for crypto investors to store their money, but have grown in popularity in recent years for their use in digital payments. Cryptocurrencies have had a major revival under President Donald Trump’s second term, yet critics have pointed to the Trump family’s ties to the crypto industry.

Tuesday

We’ll get the latest reading on inflation when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the Consumer Price Index for June. Prices crept slightly higher in the previous month; however, economists are warning that President Trump’s sweeping trade policy of tacking steep tariffs on most goods that come into America will deliver a taxing blow to consumers via higher prices.

Thursday

A national anti-Trump protest dubbed “Good Trouble Lives On” is scheduled for July 17 — the anniversary of the 2020 passing of Civil Rights icon and Congressman John Lewis. Lewis famously called on Americans fighting for justice to create “good trouble” in the name of redeeming the soul of America.

Thursday is also the deadline for Harvard University to hand over documents about its financial aid practices, as part of a congressional probe into alleged tuition price-fixing in the Ivy League. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan issued a subpoena to Harvard last month demanding the documents.

And 70 years ago, on July 17, 1955, Disneyland in Anaheim, California, opened its gates to the public.

Photos of the week

Sports + entertainment

👀 At a glance …

Wimbledon wraps up today when Carlos Alcaraz faces Jannik Sinner in the men’s singles final. In the women’s singles final on Saturday, Iga Świątek beat Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0, the first time in the Open Era a woman has won the final without giving up a game.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final is set for later today with Chelsea taking on Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, also known as the “Midsummer Classic” is scheduled for Tuesday in Atlanta.

The 153rd Open Championship — aka the British Open — tees off Thursday at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

And the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will be played Saturday in Indianapolis, which is Caitlin Clark’s home turf.

📺 TV + streaming

🍿 In theaters

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” is a sequel/reboot of the 1997 slasher film of the same name. Once again, a group of pretty young people tries to cover up an accident, only to be stalked and killed by the evil twin of the Gorton’s Fisherman. A few original cast members, including Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr., are back to try and help the new kids survive.

Also at the multiplex is “Eddington,” a dark comedy billed as a contemporary Western starring Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone and Pedro Pascal. On the family-friendly front is the animated “Smurfs,” featuring the voices of Rihanna, James Corden and Nick Offerman.

And, of course, “Superman” soared into theaters this weekend, and brought with it a wealth of cameos and fun references to its DC Comics origin. (“Superman” is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, which is owned by CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Quiz time

Play me off…

‘Radio Ga Ga’

Travel back 40 years in time to when Queen’s Freddie Mercury got more than 70,000 fans at Wembley Stadium to clap along in unison.

