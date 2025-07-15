5 things to know for July 15: Flash flooding, HHS firings, Education lawsuit, Childhood vaccinations, Tariffs

By Jade Walker, CNN

As Russian forces rained drones and missiles down on Kyiv last week, Ukrainian authorities urged residents to hide in bomb shelters and basements for safety. But one group was undeterred by the danger. A seriously ill child was in desperate need of a new heart, and when one became available, a doctor and his staff made the treacherous 10-mile journey across the capital city to deliver their precious cargo.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Flash flooding

Millions in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region remain under flash-flood warnings this morning. According to the National Weather Service, slow-moving summer storms have already caused flooding in New Jersey, New York, Virginia, and Maryland, with more rain expected today. New York City experienced its second-wettest hour on record after a little over 2 inches of rain fell between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday. A deluge of water filled at least one Manhattan subway station and several trains had to be suspended, delayed or rerouted. Impacts to air travel were reported at Boston, New York City and Washington, DC, airports. First responders in Pennsylvania conducted at least 16 water rescues and there were reports of more than 5 feet of water in some homes when over 7 inches of rain fell in less than five hours, authorities said. Water rescues also took place in Virginia after 2 to 3 inches of rain fell in less than two hours.

2️⃣ HHS firings

“You are hereby notified that you are officially separated from HHS at the close of business on July 14, 2025. Thank you for your service to the American people.”

That was the message thousands of federal employees at US health agencies received when they were laid off by email on Monday. Although the job cuts were originally announced on April 1, they were delayed due to a legal battle. However, on July 8, the Supreme Court ruled that the Department of Health and Human Services may move forward with the terminations. The massive reduction in force stems from an executive order President Donald Trump issued in February.

3️⃣ Education Lawsuit

A lawsuit filed in federal court on Monday is the latest clash between more than 20 Democratic-led states and the federal government. This case involves the Trump administration’s decision to pause or claw back critical funds for educational services. The states are asking the court to lift the administration’s freeze on nearly $7 billion that Congress allocated for initiatives including after-school and summer programs, supporting the hiring and retention of teachers in low-income areas and helping immigrant students attain English proficiency. The Department of Education has withheld disbursement of the funding pending a review of how consistent these programs are with Trump’s priorities.

4️⃣ Childhood vaccinations

An estimated 14.3 million children remain completely unvaccinated, a new report issued by the World Health Organization and the UN Children’s Fund said. Although that figure is down by 171,000 since 2023, too many children remain at risk for vaccine-preventable diseases. An additional 5.7 million children have only partial protection because they may not have received all the recommended doses of certain vaccine series. Public health experts say children living in conflict zones and low-or middle-income countries were particularly vulnerable. In high-income countries, vaccine hesitancy and distrust in institutions have led to a resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases, including measles and polio.

5️⃣ Tariffs

With President Trump threatening to increase tariffs on two of America’s largest trading partners, consumers should prepare to pay more for certain products. Over the weekend, Trump called for 30% levies on the European Union and Mexico starting on August 1 — unless they make trade deals with the US. Although some businesses may absorb the tax themselves, others will have to pass it on to American consumers. Here are some of the items that could be affected:

-Alcohol

-Fresh fruits and vegetables, especially tomatoes and avocados

-Medical equipment and surgical supplies

-Electronics, such as computers, electrical equipment and audio and video equipment

GET ‘5 THINGS’ IN YOUR INBOX

If your day doesn’t start until you’re up to speed on the latest headlines, then let us introduce you to your new favorite morning fix. Sign up here for the ‘5 Things’ newsletter.

Breakfast browse

Feeling hot? Prepare for extra screening at the airport.

The TSA says excess sweating can set off the Advanced Imaging Technology that’s used on air travelers

Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen in Atlanta

Hard drives containing the tunes — and several other items — were taken from a vehicle rented by the singer’s choreographer.

German tourist describes how she got lost in the Outback

Carolina Wilga, 26, also said she was “beyond grateful to have survived” her ordeal and thanked the people who searched for her.

AMC offers 50% off ticket prices on Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Will such deep discounts bring audiences back to the theater and help revive the movie industry?

Neil Diamond gives surprise performance

Theatergoers attending the show, “The Neil Diamond Musical: A Beautiful Noise,” in Los Angeles last weekend were thrilled when the man himself led an impromptu sing-along.

Big number

1,800+

That’s how many earthquakes have shaken a remote Japanese island in the past three weeks.

Quotable

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ Who’s thirsty?

Tijuana, Mexico, has set a new record for the world’s largest margarita.

5 Things AM is edited by CNN’s Andrew Torgan.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.