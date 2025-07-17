Idaho judge lifts gag order in Bryan Kohberger case ahead of sentencing in student killings

By Lauren del Valle, CNN

(CNN) — An Idaho district judge lifted the gag order that largely obscured the case of Bryan Kohberger, who recently pleaded guilty to murdering four University of Idaho students in an off campus house in November 2022.

“At this point, i just don’t think that I can justify the continuation of the non-dissemination order. I think the rights of the public to information in this case is paramount, given the fact that a plea has been entered in this case, and so i’m going to lift the non-dissemination order,” Judge Steven Hippler ruled from the bench on Thursday.

Kohberger pleaded guilty to the murders in a deal with prosecutors to serve a life sentence, allowing him to escape the possibility of the death penalty.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

