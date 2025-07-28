Suspect dead after at least 1 NYPD officer and 2 civilians shot, NYPD say

By Zoe Sottile, John Miller, Shimon Prokupecz, Mark Morales, CNN

A gunman is believed to be dead after shooting at least one New York Police Department officer and two civilians near a corporate office building in midtown Manhattan Monday evening, multiple law enforcement sources told CNN.

The scene is “contained” and the “lone shooter has been neutralized,” NYPD commissioner Jessica Tisch said on X.

A man with a long rifle was seen walking into the building, according to one source.

One civilian shot is in critical condition, according to a law enforcement official. Another civilian and the NYPD officer, who was shot in the back, are both expected to survive, the official told CNN. The NYPD bomb squad is on the scene.

The officer shot is from a Bronx precinct and was on a post near the building when the shooting unfolded, according to the official.

The FBI is responding to “provide support” at the “active crime scene,” according to an X post from Deputy Director Dan Bongino.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed “there is an active shooter investigation taking place in Midtown right now” in a post on X. “Please take proper safety precautions if you are in vicinity and do not go outside if you are near Park Avenue and East 51st Street,” he wrote.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a post on X she had been briefed on the shooting and urged people to avoid the area.

Video shows heavy law enforcement presence around the building and officers running inside. The police department told CNN the scene is still “very active.”

The 634-foot skyscraper, located at 345 Park Avenue, includes corporate offices for the National Football League and Blackstone. The building occupies an entire city block and is one of 41 New York City buildings with its own zip code.

New York City’s emergency management system warned of “traffic delays, road closures, mass transit disruptions & emergency personnel” in the area in a post on X.

CNN has reached out to the NYPD for more information.

This story has been updated with new developments. Follow live coverage here.

CNN’s Mark Morales, Amanda Musa, and Sarah Dewberry contributed to this report.