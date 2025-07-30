Less than a second before hitting a passenger jet, helicopter instructor told pilot to change course, NTSB hearing reveals

By Alexandra Skores, Pete Muntean, CNN

Washington (CNN) — The first of the National Transportation Safety Board’s three days of investigative hearings is underway to help determine what caused the deadly midair collision on January 29 between an Army helicopter on a training mission and American Airlines flight 5342 landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Transcripts of the cockpit voice recorders and air traffic control audio released in the docket for Wednesday’s hearing reveal what was said inside the aircraft in the moments before the crash.

As the passenger jet approached the airport, inside the helicopter the instructor was asking the pilot to descend.

“You’re at three hundred feet, come down for me,” the transcript from the cockpit voice recorder, also known as a black box, says.

Pilots on the regional jet performed their checks to land as the tower told the helicopter, call sign PAT 25, to look out for their CRJ-700 regional jet approaching at 1,200 feet.

“PAT 25 has the traffic in sight. Request visual separation,” the helicopter responds, asking for permission to avoid it visually.

In the helicopter the instructor says, “He’s got’em stacked up tonight,” according to the black box transcript.

The pilot responds, “Yeah kinda, busy.”

At 8:47 p.m., the controller asks the helicopter, “PAT 25, you have the CRJ in sight?” as the beeping of an alert the planes are getting too close together is heard in the background.

“PAT two five has uh – aircraft in sight. Request visual separation,” the helicopter responds.

Another instruction – to stay behind the passenger plane – wasn’t heard in the helicopter as a momentary press of the radio microphone in the Black Hawk cut it off.

Inside the helicopter, the instructor tells the pilot to change course.

“Alright kinda come left for me ma’am, I think that’s why he’s asking… We’re kinda… out towards the middle.”

“Oh-kay,” the helicopter pilot responds. “Fine.”

Not even a second later the recordings capture the sound of the collision and impact as the aircraft falls into the icy river below.

The NTSB also presented for the first time major “discrepancies” in the altitude readouts on board the US Army Black Hawk helicopter that led to the crew believing they were flying lower over the Potomac River than they actually were.

Investigators said Wednesday that, following the crash, they tested three of the same models of Black Hawk helicopters from the same Army unit involved in the collision flying over the river.

“Notably, the barometric altimeters continued to be 80 to 130 feet lower than the helicopter’s determined altitude above sea level when flying at speed over the tidal portion of the Potomac River,” NTSB investigator Marie Moler presented to the hearing.

Barometric altimeters use pressure to gauge altitude and can be impacted by a variety of atmospheric and other factors.

In its preliminary report, the NTSB said the Black Hawk was consistently higher than maximum published altitudes along the Potomac River, including when it collided with the passenger jet.

The heavily technical findings are the most significant in the early moments of Wednesday’s 10-hour-long hearing schedule.

The Army, PSA Airlines, a regional subsidiary of American Airlines which operated the plane, the Federal Aviation Administration and other parties are represented.

“This is not an adversarial hearing,” NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said in her opening remarks. “This does not mean difficult questions won’t be asked. They will be, and they should be. This is an investigation. We are here to improve safety.”

At the start of the hearing, an 11-minute animation was shown detailing the minutes leading up to the collision and a video of the accident itself. The board paused briefly to allow any of the family members of the victims of the crash to leave the room or look away before it was played.

The air traffic controller working in the control tower that night was responsible for two different positions on two different radio channels, the timeline animation reveled.

The captain of the regional jet had completed 106 flights into the airport and the first officer had completed 51, records reviewed by NTSB showed.

However, investigators said interviews with PSA Airline’s pilots showed they generally didn’t know much about the helicopter routes in the area. Three Reagan National Airport-based captains and one first officer were asked about their knowledge of published helicopter routes and only one PSA captain – who was a former military helicopter pilot in the region – had knowledge of the routes prior to the accident.

Sixty-seven people died in the accident over the Potomac River, including 60 passengers and four crew on the plane and three soldiers on the helicopter.

The NTSB will meet Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to discuss the facts learned in the investigation. It is expected to conclude with a determination of what caused the crash in January.

