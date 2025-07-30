3 dead and several injured in an early-morning shooting outside a Reno casino

By Elizabeth Wolfe, John Miller, Sara Smart, CNN

At least three people are dead and several others injured after a gunman opened fire early Monday outside a resort and casino in Reno, Nevada, police said.

Those killed outside Grand Sierra Resort included visitors in town for a bachelor party and a Reno resident driving nearby, according to police in the neighboring city of Sparks.

Reno police shot a suspect, 26-year-old Dakota Hawver, authorities said. Hawver was taken into custody and sent to a hospital, where he was in critical condition Tuesday, according to Sparks police.

Investigators allege Hawver first shot five people in the valet area, killing two of them – Justin Aguila and Andrew Canepa, both 33-year-old Southern California residents, Sparks police said. Aguila and Canepa, visiting for a bachelor party, were shot from behind while waiting for a ride to an airport, police said.

The sixth person shot and third person killed, 66-year-old Reno resident Angel Martinez, was driving his car through the casino parking lot when Hawver ambushed him and shot him several times, police said.

Two others who were shot still were hospitalized Tuesday but are expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Investigators have not identified a motive in the shooting, according to police. Hawver does not have a criminal history or any documented issues with mental health, Sparks police said Tuesday. Details about what charges he would face were not immediately released.

A multifaith candlelight vigil honoring the victims will be held Wednesday evening at the Unity Center of Reno, according to the organization’s website.

How the shooting unfolded

The suspect was seen pacing the parking lot of the resort – located less than 3 miles east of downtown Reno – for about 45 minutes before the shooting, a law enforcement official briefed on the incident told CNN.

At some point, the gunman walked into the resort’s valet area and began shooting, Sparks Police Chief Chris Crawforth told reporters Monday. The shooting was reported shortly before 7:30 a.m., authorities said.

“Once at valet, the suspect produced a handgun and pointed it at a group of victims,” Crawforth said. “The suspect’s firearm malfunctioned. However, he was able to make it operable. Once operable, the suspect fired multiple times at the group of victims at valet.”

Five people were shot in the valet area, one of whom died at the scene, and another of whom was declared dead at a hospital, Sparks police said.

After the gunfire in the valet area, the suspect, who had multiple magazines of ammunition, turned and fled through the parking lot, where a resort security guard confronted him, the police chief said. The suspect shot at the security officer, who returned fire.

As the suspect fled, he shot at a person who was driving through the parking lot, killing that driver, according to Crawforth.

Reno police received a report of the shooting at 7:25 a.m. and were at the scene within about two minutes, according to Reno Police Chief Kathryn Nance.

Officers found the suspect in the parking lot, and he began firing at officers, striking a patrol vehicle, Crawforth, the Sparks police chief, said.

Reno police officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect, Crawforth said, without specifying how many officers shot him.

“The bravery and rapid response by our officers stopped the suspect’s rampage on innocent victims, which definitely saved lives and prevented additional people from being victimized,” Nance, the Reno police chief, said.

Because the shooting of the suspect involved Reno officers, Sparks police will take a lead role in the investigation of the whole incident, Nance said.

The six Reno police officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, which is standard policy, Reno police spokesperson Chris Johnson told CNN Tuesday.

Nance joined Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and other emergency response officials in offering condolences for the victims’ families.

“Tragedies like this are horrific for any community to endure, not just for the victims, the first responders and the people who are there, but for everyone who calls our community home,” Nance said. “Violence is not acceptable, especially in our public spaces. Everyone has the right to be safe here.”

There was initially confusion surrounding how many people were injured or possibly killed. Northern Nevada District Health Officer Dr. Chad Kingsley told CNN Monday morning that two people were found dead and three were taken to a hospital. A law enforcement official who had been briefed on the incident told CNN two people were killed and at least two others were injured. Johnson, the Reno police spokesperson, dismissed both tolls as inaccurate.

Guest shaken by ‘unmistakable gunshots’

As the shooting began, resort guest Michael Sisco was about to head outside when he heard “unmistakable gun shots” in “rapid succession,” he told CNN.

“I looked out the window and saw people running,” Sisco said.

He saw one person, who appeared to be shot, stumble and crawl to a nearby car and then lie down on the ground.

After the incident, Sisco heard an announcement over the resort intercom that warned of “an active law enforcement incident outside.” It informed guests, “You are safe inside.”

Guests later received a text from the resort that said, “We currently have a law enforcement situation on property which has been contained. We apologize for any inconvenience as we continue to resolve the situation.”

Photos taken by Sisco show emergency vehicles, including an ambulance, fire truck and police cars, outside the casino following the incident.

The resort entrance was still closed off at 10 a.m. Sisco said, though guests were allowed to leave from a different exit. The entire valet parking area was roped off.

The resort’s leadership is “incredibly grateful for the swift and courageous response by our armed security team, whose immediate actions helped prevent further harm,” the resort said in a release. “We also want to thank the Reno Police Department for their rapid assistance and coordination, which was instrumental in quickly eliminating the threat and protecting lives.”

No resort worker was injured, the business said.

Reno City Council member Devon Reese called the incident “yet another act of senseless gun violence.”

“My heart breaks for the victims, their families, and our entire community. Reno is strong — but we are not immune to the epidemic of gun violence gripping this nation,” Reese said in a social media post.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.