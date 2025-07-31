A city running dry, rising electricity costs, spud’s enduring mystery: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Emily Scolnick, CNN

5 things

1️⃣ Tehran running dry

The capital of Iran is weeks away from disaster. Experts say a severe water crisis has put the city within reach of “day zero,” when taps will run dry for large parts of the region. Residents are trying desperately to combat the problems compounded by climate change.

2️⃣ ‘Standard business’

Elon Musk has relied on small businesses to help him grow his multibillion-dollar empire. But civil lawsuits and construction liens against his companies are filled with claims of contractors not being paid promptly — or ever — with complaints totaling over $100 million in Texas alone.

3️⃣ Is your favorite model real?

Advertisements in Vogue’s August issue for the clothing company Guess feature something unique: AI-generated models. The choice has sparked debate, with online users questioning how this practice will affect real-life models and those who already grapple with society’s constantly evolving beauty standards.

4️⃣ Lighting up the midterms

President Donald Trump entered office with a promise to lower energy and electricity costs. But as prices continue to rise, Democrats in Congress and left-leaning groups are looking to go on the offensive ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

5️⃣ Hidden community

Archaeologists working at a site in Spain say they have found evidence of what may have been a synagogue used by a yet-undiscovered Jewish community. Experts previously believed the site had been a church.

Watch this

💇Mid-snip drama: A man accused of a grisly double murder in Arkansas was arrested when he stopped for a haircut, ending a dayslong search. A motive for the killings is still being determined, according to police.

Top headlines

Kamala Harris to release book about 2024 presidential campaign

Justin Timberlake reveals Lyme disease diagnosis

Trump set to revive the Presidential Fitness Test while hosting professional athletes at White House

Check this out

✈️ Sudden shift: Turkmenistan has long been considered one of the world’s most isolated, difficult-to-access countries. But streamlined visa regulations could bring change — and more visitors — to its startling sites.

Quiz time

🏎️ After much speculation, which team will Max Verstappen drive for in the 2026 Formula One season?

﻿A. Red Bull

B. Aston Martin

C. Mercedes

D. Ferrari

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: A. The Dutch driver confirmed he will remain with Red Bull, ending speculation over his future with the team for the time being.

