Gunman in Manhattan shooting faced mental health struggles and had a history of run-ins with Las Vegas police, records show

(CNN) — The man who opened fire at a Midtown Manhattan office building last month, killing four people and injuring another before fatally turning the gun on himself, had a history of run-ins with police in his hometown of Las Vegas, including mental health-related calls and an arrest at a casino, according to police reports and body camera footage released Tuesday.

Shane Devon Tamura, 27, stormed into 345 Park Avenue on July 28 armed with an AR-15 style rifle, and carried out the city’s deadliest mass shooting in 25 years.

Tamura had “a documented mental health history,” New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said shortly after the shooting.

The videos and documents released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provide more details on what that history involved, including that Tamura was twice committed to a mental health facility.

The new details shed light on the years leading up to Tamura’s cross-country drive from his home in Las Vegas to a skyscraper in New York and highlight questions about whether his mental health history could have prevented him from owning a gun.

Here’s what we know from the released body camera footage, 911 calls and police documents:

Mother’s desperate calls to police show years of mental health struggles

In September 2022, Tamura’s mother, overwhelmed with fear, called 911 from her car outside a Las Vegas motel. Inside, her then-24-year-old son was threatening to take his own life.

She wasn’t sure if he was armed but knew he owned a handgun and carried a backpack with a holster, she told the dispatcher.

“I was just inside the apartment with him, and he just started crying and, like, slamming things,” she said. Tamura had told her he “just can’t take it anymore.”

Too scared to leave but equally afraid to stay because Tamura told her she was making things worse, the mother hid in her car, hoping he wouldn’t see her.

Tamura suffered from depression, insomnia, migraines and lingering symptoms from a concussion from a sports injury, his mother said.

Las Vegas police responded, filing an emergency petition to commit Tamura to a mental health facility.

Following the shooting in New York, investigators found a suicide note on Tamura in which he claimed he suffered from CTE, a source said. The brain disease is linked to head trauma like concussions.

Tamura, a celebrated high school football star, expressed grievances with the NFL in his note and asked for his brain to be studied for signs of CTE, the source said.

Two years after the first mental health commitment, in August 2024, police were called to his apartment again after a similar plea from his mother. She reported Tamura had called her crying and expressing suicidal thoughts, according to police logs.

“He was just crying and said, ‘I’m not going to be able to go any further,’” his mother told a dispatcher.

He struggled with several behavioral issues, including bipolar disorder, anxiety and depression, the mother said.

When an officer arrived at the apartment, medical responders who were already there said Tamura had been “calm and cooperative with us.”

At one point, Tamura pointed to a backpack he said contained a gun and the officer told him, “Don’t touch it – don’t go near it,” the bodycam video shows.

Tamura was again committed to a mental health facility for treatment.

Without further details on the psychiatric holds, it’s unclear whether they would have shown up in background checks and prevented Tamura from purchasing weapons, CNN previously reported.

“If you were on a 48-hour hold, if you were released at the end of that, it would not affect your ability to possess firearms under federal law,” Thomas Chittum, former associate deputy director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said.

Charged with trespassing at a casino

In September 2023, Tamura was charged with criminal trespass after being kicked out of a Las Vegas casino for refusing to show identification when trying to exchange his chips for cash.

Security officials at the Red Rock Casino described Tamura as an “irate guest,” who refused to show his ID as required to cash out and became agitated.

In a call to 911, casino security described Tamura as “making a spectacle of himself” and said he appeared to be “on something.”

Minutes after casino security called police, Tamura also called 911, accusing the casino of theft.

“They stole like $6,000 from me,” he told the operator. “I don’t know what I’m supposed to do.”

Police responded and removed Tamura from the casino in handcuffs, body camera video shows.

He was charged with trespassing, but a court database suggests a district attorney declined to pursue the case.

Issued citation for driving without a license

In May 2024, Tamura was pulled over for driving a vehicle with no license plates, body camera video shows.

Tamura provided his license and registration, but officers discovered that his license had been indefinitely suspended in 2023 due to numerous traffic violations. His insurance was valid, but his car’s registration had expired the month prior.

Tamura was issued a citation for operating an unregistered vehicle and driving without a valid drivers license.

Evidence collected after the New York shooting

The day after the shooting in New York, police executed a search warrant at Tamura’s Las Vegas apartment.

Investigators removed several items, including a bipod for a rifle, an empty Colt gun case, miscellaneous 9mm ammunition and a single rifle cartridge.

Officers also found a notebook containing what appeared to be a goodbye note, multiple prescription bottles — some empty, others with pills — with miscellaneous paperwork, and a vehicle title.

