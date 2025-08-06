Where tariff money goes, myths about metabolism, ancient ‘ice mummy’: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Metabolism has become one of the biggest buzzwords in the wellness industry, but a lot of people don’t understand how it works. These three myths could be holding you back.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Cash infusion

President Donald Trump’s tariffs are bringing in tons of revenue — nearly $30 billion last month, according to the Treasury Department. Trump has floated the idea of “rebate checks,” but there’s a lot going on behind the scenes. So what exactly is the government doing with all this money?

2️⃣ Epstein cover-up?

For years, Republicans and MAGA influencers have been keen to rip the lid off a supposed conspiracy to hide information related to Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes and alleged associates. A growing chorus of his victims and their allies suggests a cover-up is happening now — under Trump.

3️⃣ ‘God, please fix me’

More than half of US states have banned conversion therapy for gay people. Virtually every major medical association denounces it as junk science, and a flood of studies has warned of the dangers. But former practitioners say it’s making a resurgence.

4️⃣ Sizzling turnaround

McDonald’s sales have finally turned a corner, thanks to the fast food chain’s largest marketing campaign. The company credited a meal deal tied to “A Minecraft Movie” and the launch of crispy chicken strips.

5️⃣ Ancient ink

Archaeologists used cutting-edge technology to reveal intricate tattoos on a 2,000-year-old Siberian “ice mummy.” The skin, along with the drawings, were preserved in permafrost in the Altai Mountains.

Watch this

🐻 Always be pre-beared: Buoy, the mascot for the Seattle Kraken professional hockey team, was fishing with a teammate in Anchorage, Alaska, when an actual furry creature decided to crash the party. See what happened.

Top headlines

Check this out

🇨🇳 Cyberpunk city: Younger travelers are skipping popular Chinese tourist destinations in favor of Chongqing because of its Instagram-friendly features — including this train that passes through an apartment building.

Quiz time

🗳️ What term refers to the drawing of political maps for partisan gain?

A. Partitioning

B. Appropriation

C. Gerrymandering

D. Reapportionment

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

🧠 Quiz answer: C. Gerrymandering is the equivalent of politicians picking their voters instead of the other way around.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Chris Good.