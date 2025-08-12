Erosion of judicial power, how to fix tension, empty nesters: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

Six months into President Donald Trump’s second term, his administration is at war with federal judges. He’s evading court orders blocking his agenda, suing judges for alleged misconduct and veering toward what some say could turn into a constitutional crisis.

Trump and congressional Republicans are no longer promising to repeal the Affordable Care Act, but that doesn’t mean they have given up on rolling back the landmark health reform law. They’re chipping away at it quietly.

Sweltering summers are nothing new for much of the US, but the combination of heat and humidity this year is pushing people closer to their melting points. Our weather team breaks down what’s behind this especially soupy season.

Police departments across the country are using an artificial intelligence tool called Draft One to help officers write the first draft of police reports. Some are concerned about biases or inaccuracies.

Now that their twins are heading to college, CNN sports anchor Don Riddell and his wife are figuring out what’s next. They plan to enjoy date nights, explore some creative pursuits and rediscover their independence.

🐊 ‘My XXL cuddly companion’: Retired circus performers in Germany keep Frau Meyer, an 8-foot-long alligator, as a pet. Her home has a heated floor and thermal lighting, and she enjoys swimming and sunbathing with the Kaulis family.

💆🏽 J’adore Dior: Haute couture but for facials? After years of renovations, this French fashion brand has reopened the doors to its flagship store in the Big Apple with an experience “as luxurious as it gets.” Take a look inside.

🪟 A gunman fired more than 500 shots at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in which city?

A. Washington, DC

B. New York

C. Chicago

D. Atlanta

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

🧠 Quiz answer: D. The man who attacked the CDC headquarters in Atlanta broke into his father’s safe to get the five firearms he brought to the scene, state investigators said.

