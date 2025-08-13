Beyoncé Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the life of musician Beyoncé.

Personal

Birth date: September 4, 1981

Birth place: Houston, Texas

Birth name: Beyoncé Giselle Knowles

Father: Mathew Knowles

Mother: Celestine “Tina” Beyoncé Knowles

Marriage: Shawn Carter, known as Jay-Z (2008-present)

Children: Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir (twins)

Other Facts

Her fanbase is known as the BeyHive.

Beyoncé is the most awarded artist in Grammy history. She has been nominated for 99 Grammy Awards and has won 35 for her material with Destiny’s Child and her solo work.

Became the first Black woman to win best country album at the Grammy Awards in 2025.

Nominated for 11 Emmy Awards and won one.

Nominated for one Academy Award.

Beyoncé’s younger sister Solange is also a successful musician. She began her career as a backup dancer for Destiny’s Child.

Timeline

1990-1993 – Beyoncé joins and performs with the singing and dancing group Girl’s Tyme. The six-member group performs on “Star Search” and loses.

1996 – Destiny’s Child, a four-member group including Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett, with Matthew Knowles as their manager, secure a record deal with Columbia Records.

February 1998 – Destiny’s Child release their self-titled debut album. Their hit single “No, No, No Part 2,” peaks at number three on the Billboard Hot 100.

2000 – Michelle Williams and Farah Franklin join Destiny’s Child following the exit of Roberson and Luckett. Later, Franklin also leaves the group. Following their departure from the band, Luckett and Roberson filed lawsuits alleging breach of contract, wrongful termination, defamation and libel against the group. The lawsuits were settled.

February 21, 2001 – Destiny’s Child receive their first Grammy Award for best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocal for “Say My Name” from their second album, “The Writings on the Wall.”

2001 – Beyoncé makes her acting debut in the television movie “Carmen: A Hip Hopera.”

December 2001 – Destiny’s Child announce a hiatus to focus on solo projects.

February 27, 2002 – “Survivor” wins the Grammy Award for best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocal. The song is off the group’s third album of the same name.

2002 – Appears in the film “Austin Powers in Goldmember.”

February 8, 2004 – Wins five Grammy Awards, including best contemporary R&B album for her first solo album, “Dangerously in Love.”

November 15, 2004 – Destiny’s Child release the album “Destiny Fulfilled.”

June 11, 2005 – Destiny’s Child announce they are splitting up.

December 2006 – Stars in the film adaptation of the musical “Dreamgirls.”

February 11, 2007 – “B’Day,” Beyoncé’s second solo album, wins the Grammy Award for best contemporary R&B album.

January 31, 2010 – Becomes the first woman to win six Grammy Awards in one night for the album “I Am…Sasha Fierce,” including song of the year for “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).”

June 26, 2011 – Headlines Glastonbury Festival in England.

February 3, 2013 – Beyoncé performs at the Super Bowl halftime show. Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams join her on stage for a Destiny’s Child reunion.

February 10, 2013 – The song “Love on Top,” from Beyonce’s fourth solo album “4,” wins best traditional R&B performance at the Grammy Awards.

February 8, 2015 – The song “Drunk in Love,” from her self-titled album, wins best R&B song at the Grammy Awards. She also wins for best surround sound album and best R&B performance.

February 12, 2017 – Receives nine Grammy nominations for the album “Lemonade” and wins two.

April 20, 2017 – Wins a Peabody Award for “Lemonade.”

April 14, 2018 – Becomes the first woman of color to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

February 10, 2019 – Beyoncé and Jay-Z win the Grammy Award for best urban contemporary album for their joint album, “Everything Is Love.”

April 17, 2019 – “Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce” debuts on Netflix. The same day, she drops “Homecoming: The Live Album.”

July 19, 2019 – Releases the album “The Lion King: The Gift” as a companion piece to the Disney live-action remake of the movie “The Lion King.” Beyoncé stars as the voice of Nala in the remake.

July 31, 2020 – Beyoncé releases the visual album “Black Is King” on Disney+. The album is based on music from “The Lion King: The Gift.”

February 5, 2023 – Is nominated for nine Grammy Awards and wins four, including best dance/electronic music album for “Renaissance,” her seventh studio album.

February 5, 2023 – Becomes the most awarded artist in Grammys history, with a record 32 wins. The conductor Georg Solti previously held the record for most Grammys earned by a single artist.

March 2024 – Releases “Cowboy Carter.” Country music legends Linda Martell, Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson are featured on the album.

December 3, 2024 – Billboard names Beyoncé the greatest pop star of the 21st century.

February 2, 2025 – Wins her first album of the year Grammy for “Cowboy Carter.”

April 28, 2025 – Kicks off her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit tour in Los Angeles, delivering a nearly three-hour performance.

August 12, 2025 – Wins her first Emmy for outstanding costumes for a variety, nonfiction or reality show for the “Beyoncé Bowl” halftime show that aired during the Christmas Day NFL game.

