Police searching for multiple shooters who killed 3 and wounded 8 after dispute at a Brooklyn lounge overnight

By Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

(CNN) — Police are searching for multiple shooters who killed three people and wounded eight others in a shooting stemming from a dispute at a crowded Brooklyn lounge overnight.

Multiple 911 calls came in around 3:30 a.m. reporting shots fired at Taste of the City in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a news conference early Sunday morning.

Officers arrived on scene minutes later and found 11 gunshot victims inside the lounge. Three victims, a 27-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a male victim whose age is unknown, were pronounced dead, Tisch said.

The victims, eight males and three females, range in age from 27 to 61, she said.

The remaining victims were taken to area hospitals, Tisch said. Their conditions were unknown early Sunday morning, police told CNN.

Detectives found at least 36 shell casings at the scene, Tisch said, along with a firearm in the vicinity – they are working to determine whether it was connected to the shooting.

Police believe multiple shooters were involved in the incident, which stemmed from a dispute inside the club, and no suspects are in custody as of Sunday morning.

Taste of the City says it offers food, cocktails, hookah and entertainment for the Crown Heights community.

Tisch called the incident “an anomaly,” citing “the lowest number of shooting incidents and shooting victims seven months into the year that we’ve seen on record in the city of New York.”

Still, the incident comes on the heels of multiple shootings this summer, including a shooting earlier this month in the city’s famed Times Square that left three people injured and the high-profile shooting in a Manhattan skyscraper that killed four people in July.

There have been 272 mass shootings in the United States this year alone, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive, which like CNN, defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are injured, excluding the shooter.

This story has been updated with additional information.

