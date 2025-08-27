Suspected shooter at Minneapolis Catholic school is dead, sources say

By Dakin Andone, Hannah Rabinowitz, Mark Morales, CNN

(CNN) — A suspected shooter at a Minnesota Catholic school is dead, two law enforcement officials familiar with the matter told CNN Wednesday, soon after Gov. Tim Walz lamented yet another “horrific act of violence.”

The shooter’s death was self-inflicted, sources said.

The shooting occurred during the first week of classes for Annunciation Catholic School, which serves students from preschool through eighth grade in southern Minneapolis – now the latest community to be victimized by the United States’ seemingly unrelenting gun violence.

The nature and scope of any injuries was not immediately clear. Authorities are expected to hold a news conference later Wednesday morning.

The shooter had been “contained” by 9:30 a.m. local time, when the city of Minneapolis said on a post on X that there was “no active threat to the community at this time.” The city asked people avoid the area to “allow emergency personnel to help the victims.”

Walz had earlier said he’d been “briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information.” The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the State Patrol are on the scene, the governor added.

“I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” the governor said.

President Donald Trump has similarly been briefed, he said on Truth Social, calling the incident a “tragic shooting.”

“Please join me,” the president said, “in praying for everyone involved!”

Agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have also responded, those agencies said.

Hennepin Healthcare, a level 1 trauma center, said on social media it is “caring for patients from the shooting that occurred this morning.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who represents Minnesota, was “heartbroken” by the news, she said in a post on X.

“My prayers are with the students, teachers, and families, and I am grateful for the first responders who are on the scene.”

