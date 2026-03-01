Key questions surround the death of a nearly blind refugee after he was dropped off at a coffee shop alone

By Hanna Park, Alisha Ebrahimji, Elise Hammond, CNN

(CNN) — The death of a Rohingya refugee in Buffalo, New York, has raised pressing questions about how federal immigration agents handled his release from their custody — and what happened in the five days he was missing before his body was found.

Nurul Amin Shah Alam, 56, who spoke little English and was nearly blind, was released from the Erie County Holding Center on February 19. Border Patrol agents briefly took custody of him on an immigration detainer before determining he shouldn’t be deported and, later that night, dropped him at a closed coffee house alone in near freezing temperatures. His body was found on February 24, about four miles away.

US Customs and Border Protection has defended the agents’ actions, but local and state leaders are calling for investigations.

Meanwhile, Shah Alam’s friends and family gathered at a mosque Thursday for his funeral, offering prayers before accompanying him to a cemetery for burial.

“We do not want his death to just go to waste,” Khaleda Shah, a spokesperson for the family, told The Associated Press. “We want his death to bring awareness to his community, his family, his community at large. We want his name, his story to be a voice for those who are still suffering.”

The case comes amid growing concerns about the constitutional protections and treatment of people who come into contact with federal immigration authorities, regardless of their immigration status, under the Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts.

Here’s what we know — and don’t know — about his death:

Who was Nurul Amin Shah Alam?

Shah Alam entered the US as a refugee on December 24, 2024, according to US Customs and Border Protection. He and his family are Arakan Rohingya, a persecuted Muslim minority from Myanmar that the US government has said was subjected to genocide.

Shah Alam previously worked in construction in Malaysia and came to the US with his wife and two children, searching for opportunity, Imran Fazal, who knows the family, told CNN affiliate Spectrum News Buffalo.

Shah Alam’s son, Mohamad Faisal, told CNN he last saw his father on February 19, before he was released from jail.

Faisal told Reuters that Shah Alam did not read, write or use electronic devices.

Shah Alam’s wife, Fatimah Abdul Roshid, appeared during a news conference on Saturday and referred to her husband as “home.”

“He was everything to me. He loved me all his life. He was very loving and caring,” Abdul Roshid told reporters. “He never raised his voice. He was a very calm and collected man, and he always take[s] the responsibility of the whole family, regardless of the situation.”

They were apart for over a decade while he worked grueling jobs in Malaysia to save enough money to bring his children to safety in the US one by one, she said.

“We were apart for 12 years,” she said crying. “And now, forever apart.”

Eventually, both parents were able to immigrate to the US, but with only two of their five children. Three remaining sons, now married with children and still in Malaysia, watched the funeral from overseas, unable to reunite with their family due to the ongoing immigration policies under the Trump administration, Faisal told reporters.

He described his father as “a very calm, collected man,” known for his “friendliness and joyful character and attitude.”

“I wish my three brothers were here so that I can cry on their shoulders, so I can grieve by them, because I lost that one person, the foundation of my whole family, my father,” Faisal said.

Shah Alam struggled with his eyesight and knee problems in recent years — ailments his wife said stemmed from decades of “all the labors that he did.” Yet he would still joke, “whatever power that Allah took away from [this eye], he gave it on the other side so that I can see,” she said, taking what she called his “curse as a blessing.”

What we don’t know:

What was the exact extent of Shah Alam’s visual impairment?

What was his health condition before he was released?

Did he have diagnosed medical conditions requiring treatment?

Why was he in jail?

Shah Alam was arrested in February 2025 when a homeowner called police because they saw him in their backyard. Shah Alam’s son told Reuters the arrest was the result of a misunderstanding with police officers.

He had gone for a walk using a curtain rod as a walking stick, became lost and wandered onto private property, Faisal told Reuters. While on the property, the police report said, he damaged a shed door and “allowed the homeowner’s dog to escape through an open gate.”

When officers arrived and ordered Shah Alam to drop the rod, he did not comply because he did not understand them, his son said.

Body camera video obtained by CNN shows Shah Alam holding what appears to be two long black sticks in the backyard of a home when two female officers approach him and one yells, “Hey, what are you doing?”

Shah Alam doesn’t immediately say anything and one officer gets closer to him, yelling “drop it” three times. Shah Alam, then walking slowly toward the officers, says “OK sorry” several times as the officers continue to command he put the sticks down and warn they’ll use their stun guns if he doesn’t comply.

About a minute passes before the officers fire their stun guns, Shah Alam is seen waving the sticks in the air while speaking another language, and the officers tackle him.

Two officers suffered minor injuries, according to the police report, which also said Shah Alam bit one officer on the arm and another on the hand while they took him into custody. The video doesn’t clearly depict that moment, but it shows the officers struggling for some time with Shah Alam and punching him on the head multiple times as they attempt to restrain him.

He was later indicted on felony assault, burglary and criminal mischief charges, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office said.

Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges: criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and criminal trespass in the third degree. Sentencing was scheduled for March 24.

Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane said his office reduced the charges after considering Shah Alam’s medical condition, time served and the “significant collateral consequences that would result from a felony conviction — including mandatory deportation.”

What we don’t know:

Did Shah Alam consistently have access to a translator during his year in custody?

Was his visual impairment or other health issues documented in internal jail records?

Why was he released from jail?

Shah Alam’s bond had been set at $5,000. His family initially declined to post bail, fearing a federal immigration detainer would result in his transfer to immigration custody, according to the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, which represented Shah Alam.

Following the plea deal, the family consulted an immigration lawyer and posted bond after being advised it would not place Shah Alam at risk of deportation, the legal aid statement said.

As Shah Alam’s release was being processed on February 19, Erie County deputies notified Border Patrol because of the detainer, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office said.

Border Patrol agents arrived as Shah Alam’s release was being processed and took him into their custody.

What we don’t know:

Was Shah Alam offered a translator during his release or when Border Patrol agents picked him up?

How much communication was there between local and federal authorities before the transfer?

What happened when he was released from jail?

Later that day, immigration authorities determined Shah Alam, as a legal refugee, “was not amenable to removal,” Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

Using a translation program, agents attempted to communicate with Shah Alam, according to a federal law enforcement official. Shah Alam was offered the opportunity to make a phone call, but declined, and asked to be taken to the location where he was eventually dropped off, the official said.

“Border Patrol agents offered him a courtesy ride, which he chose to accept to a coffee shop, determined to be a warm, safe location near his last known address, rather than be released directly from the Border Patrol station. He showed no signs of distress, mobility issues, or disabilities requiring special assistance,” the CBP statement said.

According to legal aid, Shah Alam was dropped off at a Tim Hortons near his last known address sometime after 8 p.m., though that location had already closed at 7 p.m. His family no longer lived at the prior address, and neither relatives nor his attorney were told he had been released by CBP or where was taken, the organization said.

“Mr. Alam was extremely vulnerable. He spoke almost no English and could not communicate without the aid of an interpreter. He suffered from severely impaired vision and had other health issues,” the legal aid statement said.

“He had only been in the US for a few months prior to his arrest. He would not have known where he was or had the wherewithal to contact his family or avail himself of other resources or services that could have assisted him,” the statement continued.

Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan criticized Shah Alam’s release by Border Patrol, saying agents could have contacted family members or returned him to the county holding center. There, they could have obtained phone numbers for his son or lawyer, who had both been active visitors while he was in custody, according to Ryan.

The Department of Homeland Security pushed back Friday in a post on X saying, “It is ridiculous to blame Border Patrol for an individual’s death a week after their last interaction with them.”

The agency emphasized Shah Alam accepted a courtesy ride from federal agents, which “did not have to be provided.”

One immigration attorney told CNN affiliate WGRZ courtesy rides are not uncommon. Agents are supposed to make sure the drop-off location is safe and determine if the person needs any accommodations, according to Rosanna Berardi, managing partner of Berardi Immigration Law.

What we don’t know:

Is there protocol for releases involving people with disabilities or limited English proficiency?

Did the agents speak to anyone in the coffee shop after it had closed and before leaving him there?

How was he found?

Shah Alam’s attorney reported him missing to police three days after he was released, on February 22, telling officers he couldn’t “confirm his client’s location despite contacting federal authorities,” police said.

Police briefly closed the case after determining Shah Alam had been transferred to federal custody then reopened it when they learned he had been released.

After his missing person case was reopened and police issued a public notice about his disappearance, someone called 911 around 8:30 p.m. on February 24 to report a man on a downtown street who appeared not to be breathing.

The man, later identified as Shah Alam, was wearing a dark parka and khaki pants, a police statement said. A woman told responding officers she’d seen the man about three hours earlier at the same location and he was moving at that time.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His cause of death is unknown.

A city spokesperson said Wednesday the death appeared health-related and exposure and homicide had been ruled out. But on Thursday, Ryan, the mayor, said the medical examiner had not yet released its full findings.

The Erie County Health Department told CNN medical examiner records are treated as confidential medical records and would only be shared with law enforcement and others legally entitled to them.

Shah Alam did not have shoes on, just orange booties from the detention center, when he was dropped off by agents, said Ryan, citing preliminary information.

The day Shah Alam was dropped off at the coffee shop, the area saw light freezing rain with temperatures in the low 30s. There was snow and fog over the next two days, with temperatures hovering around freezing for at least 24 consecutive hours.

The police cameras in the area had been offline since that day “due to prior criminal mischief to infrastructure” supporting the camera network, police said in a Thursday statement.

What we don’t know:

What is Shah Alam’s cause of death?

Did any underlying health conditions contribute to his death?

What happened in the days between his release and when he was found dead?

What are local and state officials saying?

Ryan has sharply criticized Border Patrol’s actions in the case, calling it “an inhumane thing to do,” and insisted that CBP must “answer for how and why this happened.”

Mark Riccobono, president of the National Federation of the Blind, called Shah Alam’s death “a somber reminder of why accessible, disability‑aware practices are essential across all stages of custody and release” and urged authorities to investigate what accommodations were provided to Shah Alam.

The organization said the incident highlights an urgent need to review procedures in place for blind people as they interact with law enforcement, immigration authorities or detention facilities.

The Buffalo Police Department said its homicide detectives are looking into the timeline and circumstances leading to Shah Alam’s death.

“The death of Nurul Amin Shah Alam is a horrific and heartbreaking tragedy,” US Rep. Tim Kennedy, whose district includes Buffalo, said Thursday, calling for a “full and transparent investigation at the local, state, and federal levels.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James said her office “is reviewing our legal options,” according to a statement.

CNN has reached out to CBP for more information.

What we don’t know:

Have any agencies aside from the Buffalo Police Department started an investigation?

