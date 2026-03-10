Skip to Content
CNN - National

Authorities are investigating a suspicious package near Gracie Mansion

<i>WABC via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Law enforcement investigate Carl Schurz Park in New York on March 10.

By
Updated
today at 10:43 AM
Published 11:17 AM

By Gloria Pazmino, John Miller, CNN

(CNN) — Police have found a suspicious package in the area around Carl Shurz Park in upper Manhattan, near Gracie Mansion, a law enforcement official briefed on the situation tells CNN.

A New York City Parks Department worker flagged the item, another official added.

The area, near New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s official home, has been blocked off and people have been evacuated from the park while police investigate.

The discovery of the suspicious package comes as two people, Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, both of Pennsylvania, were accused of tossing improvised explosive devices at an anti-Islam demonstration and a counterprotest near Mamdani’s residence Saturday.

When speaking to investigators, both suspects cited ISIS, a terrorist group that has seen a resurgence in recent years, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court Monday. The teens, who were remanded to federal custody, are being held without bail and are scheduled to appear in court on April 8.

Authorities have not discussed whether the suspicious package found Tuesday appears to be linked in any way to the attack outside Mamdani’s home over the weekend.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
CNN Newsource

