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Ground stop issued at DC-area airports as FAA investigates strong chemical smell at air traffic control center

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Updated
today at 3:54 PM
Published 4:34 PM

By Alexandra Skores, CNN

(CNN) — Three airports in the Washington, DC, area are under a ground stop due to an equipment outage, according to the FAA and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who posted details on X.

Passengers at Washington Reagan National Airport were huddled at gates Friday night as they awaited their flights, with several sprawled out on the floor. Delays at Baltimore have reached over two hours and 90 minutes at Dulles Airport, according to the FAA.

Ground stops have also been issued at Richmond International Airport, Charlottesville Albemarle Airport and Manassas Regional Airport in the TRACON’s coverage area, adding to the growing list of delays affecting travelers.

Duffy said the FAA is investigating a strong odor coming from Potomac TRACON, which provides air traffic control services to the Baltimore-Washington and the Richmond-Charlottesville areas. The TRACON controls the airspace over Andrews, BWI, Ronald Reagan, Dulles, Richmond and many other airports.

The TRACON is located in Warrenton, Virginia.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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