5 things to know for March 20: Moon mission, Oil prices, Wartime funding, Spring break tragedy, Tax refunds

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

In an awkward moment on Thursday, President Donald Trump made a joke about the attack on Pearl Harbor while sitting beside Japan’s prime minister in the Oval Office. It was the latest in a string of uncomfortable exchanges with world leaders in the West Wing.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Moon mission

Crews at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida are rolling out the Artemis II rocket to the launch pad as they prepare it for liftoff as early as April 1. The high-stakes mission will send four astronauts on a 10-day journey around the moon — without landing — marking NASA’s first crewed trip beyond low-Earth orbit in decades. But the push comes amid mounting urgency: China’s state-run space program is rapidly advancing toward a crewed lunar landing by 2030, intensifying a new space race and increasing the pressure on the US to keep pace.

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2️⃣ Oil prices

Oil prices rose today as energy infrastructure in the Middle East was damaged and the vital Strait of Hormuz was still largely shut. Goldman Sachs has suggested that the spike could stretch into 2027. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.4% to $110.2 a barrel. WTI, the US benchmark, was up 0.3% at $95.9. President Trump, meanwhile, has sought to reassure Americans grappling with the highest gas prices in nearly two and a half years, saying “it’s going to be over with pretty soon.” But three weeks in, the conflict shows no sign of abating.

3️⃣ Wartime funding

President Trump is seeking $200 billion in new Pentagon funding for the war in Iran, calling it a “small price to pay” to equip the military. Key lawmakers — including some Republicans — appear skeptical about approving such a large sum, particularly since the Trump administration did not obtain congressional approval for the war. Several are also refusing to support any money without a clear White House strategy. Trump previewed the funding request on Thursday but did not offer specifics on what the Pentagon needed the funding for.

4️⃣ Spring break tragedy

James Gracey, a 20-year-old American college student who was reported missing in Spain earlier this week, has been found dead, Barcelona police told CNN. A junior at the University of Alabama, Gracey had arrived in the city on Monday to visit friends for spring break. He was reported missing after he went to a nightclub and failed to return to his short-term rental, his family said. His body was later found in shallow waters at Somorrostro Beach, near the Shoko club, where police had been searching. Gracey, the eldest of five, was an avid hockey player and a responsible young man, according to his uncle, David Gracey, who is a CNN senior producer in Washington, DC. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, with officers reviewing surveillance footage.

5️⃣ Tax refunds

President Trump has promised bigger tax refunds this year thanks to his “big, beautiful bill.” But the US-Israeli war on Iran — and the resulting spike in some prices — could eat into that windfall, depending on how long the conflict drags on. Notably, refunds are indeed up: the average is about $350 higher, or nearly 11%, compared to last year, according to IRS data. Some taxpayers claiming new deductions — including for seniors, tips and overtime — are seeing increases closer to $775 on average. The figure is expected to rise to $1,000 by the end of the filing season on April 15.

Breakfast browse

Video: BTS drops long-awaited album

Fans are buzzing over the K-pop group’s first album in four years. The release marks BTS’s return after a break for military service.

Concert crowds have become ‘a sea of phones.’ But is the tide turning?

Harry Styles is among an increasing number of artists taking steps to turn back the clock and create phone-free audiences.

Top FEMA official said he once teleported to Waffle House

Gregg Phillips was appointed in December to lead FEMA’s Office of Response and Recovery. But he has a history of violent rhetoric and has made bizarre claims to have been involuntarily teleported.

AI chip smuggling case

A co-founder of a tech company has been charged with diverting $2.5 billion worth of Nvidia AI chips to China in violation of US export laws.

First new Spinosaurus species identified in over a century

These newly identified fossils apparently belonged to a creature that lived some 95 million years ago.

Quiz time

What was the cause of the long lines at many US airports this week?

A. System outages

B. Staffing shortages

C. Security alerts

D. Baggage backups

Take me to the quiz!

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ New season of ‘The Bachelorette’ canceled

ABC scrapped the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette” just days before its scheduled premiere, citing a serious issue involving its newest star, Taylor Frankie Paul. Here’s what we know about the cancellation.

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