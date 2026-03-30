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Are you a DHS employee still going unpaid during this partial government shutdown? Tell us about it

<i>Francis Chung/Politico/AP/File via CNN Newsource</i><br/>A Department of Homeland Security flag is seen outside the ICE headquarters in Washington
<i>Francis Chung/Politico/AP/File via CNN Newsource</i><br/>A Department of Homeland Security flag is seen outside the ICE headquarters in Washington
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today at 2:07 PM
Published 2:13 PM

By Danya Gainor, CNN

(CNN) — Tens of thousands of staffers at the Department of Homeland Security are still working without pay during the record partial government shutdown after President Donald Trump ordered the agency to compensate Transportation Security Administration employees.

Are you a DHS employee who still hasn’t seen a paycheck? Share how the shutdown has impacted you or your family below. You could be included in an upcoming CNN story.

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