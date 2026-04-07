Trump’s Iran deadline nears, aging airplanes, collectible crime: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Get ready to hear a lot more about El Niño in the next few months — and maybe even longer — as the infamous climate cycle returns again. This time it could be supercharged.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Trump’s threat

President Donald Trump said a “whole civilization will die tonight” in Iran after the US attacked Kharg Island. He set an 8 p.m. ET deadline for Tehran to make a deal, but Pakistan’s prime minister asked for a two-week extension. Follow live updates.

➕ An eclectic, bipartisan group calls for removing Trump using the 25th Amendment.

2️⃣ Escaping an obsession

Troubled young people are connecting over their shared admiration of school shooters. The group has drawn the attention of law enforcement after being linked to nearly two dozen attacks and disrupted plots.

3️⃣ Collectible crime

Pokémon cards have skyrocketed in value since the pandemic, making them an attractive target for smash-and-grab robberies. Small businesses around the world are paying the price for thieves wanting to catch them all.

4️⃣ Aging airplanes

Your next flight might be on a very old jet — and you probably wouldn’t know. Airlines are modernizing cabins and relying on maintenance to keep planes comfortable and in service.

5️⃣ Return of skinny culture?

Shoppers say plus-size clothing options are dwindling as the rise of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs fuels worries about a resurgence in thinness. Fashionistas are frustrated.

Watch this

🍫 Spreading smiles: A jar of Nutella stole the spotlight as it floated around during an Artemis II livestream. The company embraced the viral moment.

Top headlines

Check this out

🚄 A matter of millimeters: Ambitious plans are underway to build a high-speed rail network across Africa to transport people at speeds of nearly 200 mph. There are challenges, including one measured in tiny increments.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🏀 What are the mascots for the schools that just won the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments?

﻿A. Huskies and Tigers

B. Spartans and Gamecocks

C. Cougars and Wildcats

D. Wolverines and Bruins

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: CBS announces replacement for Colbert’s late-night time slot

🧠 Quiz answer: D. The Michigan Wolverines claimed the men’s championship, and the UCLA Bruins won the women’s title.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson, Kaitlin Jessing-Butz, Toni Odejimi and Avni Trivedi.