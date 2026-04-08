5 things to know for April 8: US-Iran ceasefire, Iran-linked hackers, ICE shooting, Hawaii flood threat, Missing American

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

NASA has released some of the 10,000 photos captured by the Artemis II crew during their journey around the moon, and many are genuinely breathtaking. Every so often, it’s space photos like these that put things into perspective — quietly reminding us just how vast, mysterious and humbling our universe is, and how much there’s still left to understand.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ US-Iran ceasefire

After weeks of escalating conflict in the Middle East, the US and Iran agreed on Tuesday to a two-week ceasefire — just hours before President Donald Trump’s deadline, after which he had promised to wipe out a “whole civilization.” That threat, which critics warned could be a war crime if carried out, appears to have been staved off for now. As part of the deal, Iran’s military will coordinate the passage of vessels through the critical Strait of Hormuz, the country’s foreign minister said — a key condition Trump had pushed for. The ceasefire offers a pause to a conflict that has rattled global markets, disrupted energy flows and fueled a historic surge in oil prices.

2️⃣ Iran-linked hackers

Iran-linked hackers have disrupted multiple US oil, gas and water facilities in recent weeks, forcing some operations offline and causing financial losses, according to a federal advisory released on Tuesday. The FBI, the Department of Homeland Security’s cyber agency and others said they were “urgently warning” US critical infrastructure firms about the ongoing hacking campaign, which officials said was aimed at causing “disruptive effects” nationwide. While Iranian missiles cannot yet reach the US mainland, officials say cyberattacks offer a way for Iran to respond asymmetrically by hitting critical US infrastructure in cyberspace.

3️⃣ ICE shooting

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents shot a man following a traffic stop in California’s Central Valley, the agency said Tuesday. Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said the ICE officers fired defensive shots after the man tried to run over an agent. The Department of Homeland Security identified him as an undocumented immigrant and alleged “18th Street gang member wanted for questioning in a murder.” The shooting comes as DHS says its agents have faced rising violence, citing more than 180 vehicle attacks since President Trump’s second term began, though some initial accounts from the administration have later changed or been disproven.

4️⃣ Hawaii flood threat

A potent storm could dump up to a month’s worth of rain on parts of Hawaii in just two days, forecasts show. A flood watch has been issued for the entire island chain starting early today through Friday afternoon. The heaviest rain is expected Thursday night into the weekend, putting recently hard-hit areas like Oahu at risk again after back-to-back storms in March. Last month, Hawaii endured two flooding disasters that forced hundreds of rescues and wiped out entire streets of homes across Oahu alone.

5️⃣ Missing American woman

Authorities in the Bahamas have moved to a recovery operation in their search for an American woman who reportedly fell overboard during a boat trip with her husband Saturday night, local police said. Lynette Hooker, 55, and her husband, Brian Hooker, 58, both US nationals from Michigan, were on a small dinghy when Lynette fell off the boat during turbulent weather, according to Brian’s account. As authorities continue their search, Lynette’s family has called for an investigation into her disappearance as they work to get more information from local authorities.

Breakfast browse

AI shouldn’t be your tax preparer (for obvious reasons)

Rushing to file your taxes before the April 15 deadline? Experts say don’t rely on AI for help.

Massive data heist

A hacker allegedly breached one of China’s supercomputers and is attempting to sell a trove of stolen data.

Holding drug dealers accountable

The overdose death of beloved TV star Matthew Perry highlights a new era of accountability for drug dealers, CNN’s Jack Hannah writes.

VIP headshots

This unassuming London studio photographed hundreds of celebrity passport photos. See the archive.

Video: Designer creates jewelry from fruit

Jewelry designer Anabela Chan is using expired food waste to create a path toward more sustainably-made gemstone accessories.

And finally…

▶️ ‘Not a dry eye’: NASA scientist recalls emotional Artemis II moment

The Artemis II crew named a newly discovered crater on the moon after Commander Reid Wiseman’s late wife, Carroll, who died of cancer in 2020. A NASA scientist describes the emotional moment inside mission control.

The-CNN-Wire

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