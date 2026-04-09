What’s getting more expensive, pushed to the brink, sleeping naked: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM. Good news for all the married folks out there! A new study suggests you might have a lower risk of cancer, adding to a growing body of research tying matrimony to better health.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Everyday expenses

The war with Iran has driven up the cost of mortgages, along with auto and credit card loans, making life more expensive for Americans. CNN’s business team breaks it all down after crunching the numbers

2️⃣ ‘They’ve lost the jury pool’

The US attorney’s office in Washington, DC — led by Jeanine Pirro — is struggling to win trials. Jurors appear to not trust the Trump administration because of the president’s public desire to pursue political vendettas.

3️⃣ Pushed to the brink

Emperor penguins and Antarctic fur seals have appeared in movies and TV specials. Now they’re both on the verge of extinction because of changes to their habitats and food supply.

4️⃣ A seismic shift

At just 15 years old, King Bacot has a manager, multiple Division I basketball recruiting offers and more than 100,000 followers on Instagram. The high school freshman exemplifies how youth sports are evolving.

5️⃣ Get naked

If you’re too warm, that can wreck your sleep. Experts explain how cooler bedding and wearing breathable fabrics — or nothing at all — can help you get better rest.

Watch this

🔥 Roof catches fire: A large blaze broke out at Rio de Janeiro’s Olympic Park, causing heavy damage to the velodrome’s canopy. No injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation.

Top headlines

Check this out

🎲 Prehistoric play: Rudimentary forms of dice suggest that Native Americans may have been gaming and gambling since the last ice age — much earlier than previously thought.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🌀 The first predictions for the Atlantic hurricane season are in. How many named storms were there last year?

﻿A. 5

B. 9

C. 13

D. 18

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: The 3 Ps of pooping and how to optimize them, according to a Harvard doc

🧠 Quiz answer: C. Last year there were 13 named storms, including five hurricanes — most notably Category 5 Melissa, which devastated Jamaica.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Chris Good.