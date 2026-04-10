Daughter of American woman missing in the Bahamas sheds new light on couple’s marriage

By Martin Goillandeau, Elizabeth Wolfe, Dianne Gallagher, CNN

(CNN) — As investigators seek answers in the disappearance of an American woman in the Bahamas whose husband says fell overboard while riding in a dinghy, her family is sharing insight into the couple’s relationship and trying to make sense of what happened.

“I just want to know the truth. I don’t want him to be in trouble. I just hope this was a freak accident, but I don’t want it to just be swept under the rug,” Karli Aylesworth, told CNN Thursday, referring to her stepfather Brian Hooker’s arrest in connection with the case.

Brian Hooker was taken into custody Wednesday by the Royal Bahamas Police Force, days after he told them his wife, 55-year-old Lynette Hooker, fell into the water while in rough waters.

Brian Hooker has not been charged. His attorney says he “categorically and unequivocally denies any wrongdoing.”

Brian Hooker was considered a suspect and arrested “for additional questioning based on some probable cause we have,” Royal Bahamas Police Force Assistant Commissioner Advardo Dames told Reuters. Brian Hooker’s attorney Terrel Butler said Thursday he had “so far been interviewed as a witness,” adding, “He has been cooperating with the police.”

In a statement Friday, Butler said her client “appears completely heartbroken and deeply distressed,” and the trauma of his wife’s disappearance and detention as a suspect has left him in an “extremely fragile state.”

Here’s what we’re learning about the Michigan couple as the investigation intensifies.

‘How do you just lose my mom?’

Aylesworth told CNN her stepfather first informed her of the incident in a jarring phone call hours after he reported her mother missing, and his account immediately raised questions, she said.

“He called me Sunday night around 8:00 to 8:30 and he said … like matter of fact, ‘Hey, your mom is missing. We don’t know where she is. She’s been missing since last night, but we’re gonna come up there soon to see you.”

Aylesworth said it felt like “he just dropped a bomb on me,” and then he began talking again before suddenly ending the call.

“I was just like, ‘Okay, like, what?’” she asked. “How do you just lose my mom?”

The 28-year-old said after the call, she wondered, “Why wouldn’t he drop anchor and look for her? Why did he paddle the other way?”

“If my significant other fell into the water, I’d be freaking out and going after him, I wouldn’t just ‘bye.’ I’d be out in the middle of the ocean with you, at least we’ll be, you know, alive and together.”

Aylesworth told CNN, “I don’t want anything bad to happen to him. I don’t want anything bad to happen to my mom, but I just want answers.”

Darlene Hamlett, Lynette Hooker’s mother, also said she had “many unanswered questions.”

Hamlett told the Associated Press she was “glad to hear” about the arrest but said she was seeking more information.

“Our family grew up on water and so Lynette her whole life has been near lakes, on boats, sailing and swimming,” Hamlett told the AP. “It would be a miracle if (she’s rescued), but I’m still counting on one.”

Hamlet has secured an expedited passport so she can fly to the Caribbean nation soon, according to the AP.

Daughter describes a sometimes-turbulent marriage

Brian and Lynette Hooker have been married for about 25 years and are experienced sailors, their family told CNN. In recent years, the Michigan couple documented their travels on social media. They were navigating the Bahamas on their yacht, “Soulmate,” when the wife disappeared.

While they cared for one another, Aylesworth said, they had a turbulent marriage that had, at times, become violent.

The daughter said her mother previously confided that Brian Hooker had choked her.

CNN has been unable to independently confirm that incident with law enforcement. In an initial statement, Butler, Brian Hooker’s attorney, said her client denies “allegations recently made by Karli Aylesworth.” Butler declined to comment further on the allegations when reached again Thursday night.

CNN has attempted to reach out to Brian Hooker’s family and friends for more information about the couple.

What the husband has said

Brian Hooker told investigators his wife fell from an 8‑foot dinghy near Elbow Cay Saturday evening as they were returning to their yacht, amid windy weather and choppy seas along the Abaco Islands, according to authorities.

“Strong currents subsequently carried her away,” and “he lost sight of her,” police said Brian Hooker told them. The dinghy lost power because Lynette had the engine safety lanyard at the time she fell into the water, the husband told authorities.

That is when Hooker said he tried to paddle to shore, according to his account shared by police.

He said he last saw his wife swimming toward shore as the dinghy drifted away from her, and he came ashore near Marsh Harbour hours later, Richard Cook, fire team lead with Hope Town Volunteer Fire & Rescue, told CNN.

Before his arrest, Brian Hooker issued a statement describing the incident as an accident.

“I am heartbroken over the recent boat accident in unpredictable seas and high winds that caused my beloved Lynette to fall from our small dinghy,” he wrote. “Despite desperate attempts to reach her, the winds and currents drove us further apart. We continue to search for her and that is my sole focus.”

Brian Hooker gave a similar account to a friend via Facebook Messenger in the early days of the search.

In messages Daniel Danforth shared with CNN, Brian Hooker described his wife falling “off the dingy in some choppy seeds (sic) on the way back to the sailboat.”

“The wind blew me away from her and she swam towards the sailboat and we lost sight of each other pretty quickly as it was just about sundown,” Brian Hooker said in a message to Danforth on Monday.

He told Danforth he paddled for hours before reaching the shore and seeking help.

“Our family is in hell right now,” Brian Hooker wrote after his friend offered prayers, adding that he planned to continue assisting with search efforts.

His search efforts were cut short after Hooker was detained Wednesday by authorities.

During a police search of his boat, “Soulmate,” that evening, Hooker lost his balance while handcuffed and fell overboard in turbulent waters his attorney described as “choppy and dangerous sea conditions,” Butler said in a statement. He took in a lot of water before his life vest pulled him up and police rescued him. Hooker injured his knee in the fall, the attorney said.

Search turned to recovery mission

Authorities launched an extensive search after Lynette Hooker was reported missing early Sunday morning, with the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defence Force and Hope Town Volunteer Fire & Rescue searching marine and land areas near Elbow Cay.

The US Coast Guard also conducted an aerial search, a spokesperson said.

After days without locating her, officials confirmed Tuesday that the effort had shifted from an active rescue to a recovery mission.

The Coast Guard said Wednesday it had opened a criminal investigation into the case. That same day, the agency interviewed Aylesworth for two hours, according to her attorney. CNN has asked the Coast Guard for more information about the investigation, including what jurisdiction it is operating under in the Bahamas.

The US State Department said it is aware of reports regarding a missing American near Elbow Cay and is providing consular assistance while working with Bahamian officials.

As investigators remain tight‑lipped, Aylesworth said her family is hoping authorities will provide clarity, wherever the evidence leads.

“I just want to know what happened,” she told CNN.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Chris Boyette, Meridith Edwards and Diego Mendoza contributed to this report.