5 things to know for April 20: Gas prices, Louisiana mass shooting, peace talks, tsunami warning, animal rights protest

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Tariff refunds are finally beginning to roll out — at least in part. Two months after the Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s most sweeping tariffs, American importers who are owed more than $166 billion in refunds can begin applying today.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Gas prices

US gas prices will remain far above pre-war levels for weeks, if not months to come. But there are ways to save at least a few cents per gallon at the pump by finding the cheapest station in your area and fueling up at certain retailers. Read more.

2️⃣ Louisiana mass shooting

A man fatally shot eight children, seven of them his own, across three homes in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Sunday, according to police. It marks the nation’s deadliest mass shooting since January 2024. Read more.

3️⃣ Peace talks

Iran’s military warned it would retaliate after the US Navy on Sunday fired on and seized an Iranian cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman. The incident has raised fresh doubts about whether a second round of US-Iran peace talks will proceed in the coming days. Adding to the uncertainty, the current ceasefire between the US and Iran is set to expire on Tuesday. Read more.

4️⃣ Tsunami warning

A tsunami warning was issued for Japan earlier today after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the country’s northeastern coast, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency and the US Geological Survey. Waves of up to three meters (9.8 feet) were possible in some areas, officials said. Read more.

5️⃣ Animal rights protest

Police used rubber bullets and pepper spray as hundreds of protesters on Saturday attempted to enter a beagle breeding site in Wisconsin. Protesters tried to overcome barricades that included a manure-filled trench, hay bales and barbed wire, but were unable to enter the research facility, where an estimated 2,000 beagles are kept. Read more.

Breakfast browse

‘Once in a generation’ sale

A Titanic survivor’s life jacket sold for over $900,000 in a landmark auction.

Trump wants a sculpture garden for America’s 250th birthday

The garden is apparently set to feature 250 statues of figures such as Kobe Bryant, Elvis Presley and Rosa Parks. But it’s unlikely even one statue will be ready by July 4, sources say.

Video: DJs over 60 take the stage at music festival

Proof that cool has no age limit.

Potency of weed has skyrocketed

Levels of THC, the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis, have risen dramatically over the years — from approximately 4% in the 1970s to more than 20% today. CNN’s Sandee LaMotte shares how she discovered the cannabis of her youth is long gone.

Chilling case

Los Angeles County prosecutors are expected to announce today whether criminal charges will be filed against alt-pop artist d4vd in connection with a 14-year-old girl’s death.

And finally…

▶️ Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in backyard

A California couple got quite a surprise when a hot air balloon carrying several people made an emergency landing in their backyard.

The-CNN-Wire

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