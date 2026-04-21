5 things to know for April 21: Ceasefire deadline, summer travel, redistricting, Apple, Mexico’s pyramids

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Fresh concerns about aviation safety are surfacing this week after another close call in the skies. Two Southwest Airlines jets recently had to take evasive action at Nashville International Airport after collision alarms sounded in the cockpit.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Ceasefire deadline

President Donald Trump pushed the expiration of the truce with Iran to Wednesday evening ET, saying it’s “highly unlikely” he will extend it further if no deal is reached. This gives negotiators an extra 24 hours of talks before Trump must decide whether to follow through on his threat to blow up Iranian bridges and power plants — a possible war crime. Read more.

2️⃣ Summer travel

On top of higher airfares and added fees driven by the war with Iran, airlines in Europe and Asia are now facing a potential jet fuel shortage. This raises the odds of flight cancellations and schedule cuts, spelling trouble for the summer travel season. Read more.

3️⃣ Redistricting

Voters in Virginia will head to the polls today to decide whether to accept or reject a Democratic plan that could dramatically redraw the state’s congressional maps and help shape the midterm elections. Nearly 1.4 million Virginians have already cast early ballots, a sign of unusually high interest for an April special election. Read more.

4️⃣ Apple

John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, will become the company’s CEO on September 1. This comes after Tim Cook announced Monday that he will step down following more than a decade spent transforming the company into a $4 trillion behemoth. Read more.

5️⃣ Mexico’s pyramids

An eyewitness captured the moment a gunman opened fire on a crowd of tourists visiting Mexico’s historic Teotihuacán pyramids on Monday. Authorities say the suspect shot and killed a Canadian woman and injured at least 13 others. Read more.

Breakfast browse

Boston Marathon winners

John Korir, the defending champion, shattered the competition Monday with the fifth-fastest marathon ever. Sharon Lokedi also repeated as champion, winning the women’s race for a second straight year.

Video: Katy Perry dips credit card in Trevi fountain

The coin toss has entered its digital era.

A rare chimpanzee ‘civil war’ is happening

A once large and peaceful group of chimpanzees in Uganda has now split into two, causing a rare “civil war” among the primates.

The Onion reaches new deal to take over Alex Jones’ Infowarse

The satirical news site said it has reached an agreement to take over conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ InfoWars company.

‘Big tech or families?’

Around 60 parents are heading to Capitol Hill this week in a renewed push for online safety laws, hoping to build on the momentum of court wins against social media companies last month.

And finally…

▶️ First look at the US Army’s arctic vehicle

In this video, CNN’s Jim Sciutto takes you to northern Alaska for an exclusive look at how the US Army is preparing for the next iteration of arctic warfare.

The-CNN-Wire

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