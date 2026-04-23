The girl whom singer d4vd is charged with killing died of ‘multiple penetrating injuries,’ autopsy finds

By Andi Babineau, CNN

(CNN) — The seventh-grade girl whom singer d4vd is charged with killing and dismembering died of “multiple penetrating injuries,” according to an autopsy report released Wednesday.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 14, had wounds on her chest and abdomen that “may represent sharp force injuries,” the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office said in the report, which was signed in December but sealed for months at the request of law enforcement.

A tattoo reading “Shhh….” was found on the inside of her right index finger, the autopsy report said, similar to the tattoo d4vd has on his finger.

On Celeste’s left hand, two fingers had been removed.

The findings revealed more gruesome details seven months after Celeste’s dismembered remains were found in d4vd’s Tesla in Los Angeles. The vehicle was apparently abandoned in the Hollywood Hills and towed to a police impound lot, where an employee noticed a foul smell emanating from the trunk last September and alerted authorities.

Celeste had been reported missing by family and friends multiple times, starting in early 2024. She and d4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, appeared together in a Twitch livestream that January. Between then and March 2024, he was photographed getting out of a black Tesla near the seventh grader’s home.

Celeste was also photographed backstage at one of his Los Angeles shows in June 2024. She was last seen alive going to d4vd’s home in April 2025.

Prosecutors claim d4vd had a sexual relationship with Celeste and killed her “when she threatened to expose his criminal conduct and devastate his musical career,” according to Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

The singer was arrested last week and has pleaded not guilty to charges including first-degree murder. CNN has sought comment from d4vd’s attorneys about the autopsy report.

Pieces of blue plastic were embedded in wounds, autopsy finds

Celeste’s arms and legs had been severed, and blue plastic fragments were “embedded in the cut surfaces” an﻿d submitted into evidence, the report details.

She also had skin abrasions, but the medical examiner couldn’t determine the causes because of the severe decomposition of the body.

The injuries described were most consistent with stabbing and the girl was likely dismembered after she died, said Dr. Priya Banerjee, a board certified forensic pathologist who reviewed the report that was made public and is not involved with the case.

“This is a very difficult case because of the decomposition,” Banerjee said. “It looks like likely a knife made (the wounds) but I can see why they use the wording they did, given the condition of the body.”

Alcohol was also detected in her system, but the medical examiner said it’s unclear whether it was present due to ingestion or decomposition.

‘It is unfathomable they have had to wait this long’

The autopsy results have caused “profound emotional pain” for Celeste’s loved ones, an attorney for the family said in a statement.

“The Rivas Hernandez family is absolutely devastated by the findings contained in the Medical Examiner’s report involving the horrible and gruesome death of their beloved daughter,” the statement says. “They respectfully ask for privacy, understanding, and patience as they process this information.”

Details of the case had been hidden as authorities convened a grand jury and shielded investigative findings from the public.

“After several months, I am grateful this information can now be released, not only to the public, but also to the grieving family enduring loss,” Chief Medical Examiner-Coroner Dr. Odey Ukpo said in a statement.

“It is unfathomable they have had to wait this long to learn what happened to their daughter.”

DA says Celeste was killed after threatening to report crimes

D4vd pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of first-degree murder with special circumstances, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old and mutilating human remains.

D4vd’s attorney said his client is innocent.

“The actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death,” attorney Blair Berk said after the singer’s arraignment. “We will vigorously defend David’s innocence.”

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Holly Yan, Alaa Elassar, Zoe Sottile, Norma Galeana, Elizabeth Wolfe, Thomas Bordeaux, Allison Gordon, Kyung Lah, Matt Friedman, Nadia Kounang and Jack Hannah contributed to this report.