Shootout after argument at Louisiana mall leaves 1 dead, 5 injured, including bystanders, police say



CNN, WAFB

By Cindy Von Quednow, Ashley Killough, Isabel Rosales, CNN

(CNN) — One person was killed and at least five others were injured after an apparent argument led to a shooting at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge on Thursday, police said. Five people are in custody.

“Two groups of people got into an argument inside the food court and started shooting at each other,” said Baton Rouge Police Chief Thomas Morse Jr, citing surveillance footage. “Unfortunately, there were some innocent people that were in the area that might have also caught some rounds.”

The gunfire erupted just before 1:30 p.m. and sent frightened shoppers running and ducking for cover in stores and dressing rooms at Louisiana’s largest mall, as people warned others to “take cover” and “get down,” witnesses say.

One of the victims is in critical condition, while four suffered minor injuries, officials said. Police initially said there were 10 people injured in the shooting and later revised the number.

It is unclear how many people opened fire. The chief said investigators are reviewing surveillance video and collecting evidence to determine how many weapons were involved.

“This is still an ongoing investigation, and we’re still looking for more people that may be involved,” the chief said.

No arrests have been made. Detectives are interviewing the five people in custody “to unravel their exact involvement in this,” he added.

The shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence, “but a very targeted kind of disagreement between two groups of people,” Morse said, adding there is no known threat to the public.

“As we start developing suspects, we’re going to run down every single lead that we can to get these people in custody,” the chief said.

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they responded to the scene.

Some of those affected include students from Ascension Episcopal School, a pre-Kindergarten-12 school in Lafayette, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said in a post on X.

“We are heartbroken by the news that some of our students were injured in a serious off-campus incident,” the school said in a statement. “We ask our community to join us in holding our school in prayer during this incredibly difficult time.”

The shootout happened just days after another mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana.

“Sometimes the devil lives everywhere,” Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards said. “This is one of those situations – no matter how many law enforcement you’ve got or social programs or whatever, if someone gets in their mind that they’re going to do something like this, they’re going to do it and sometimes all we can do is respond.”

Shoppers run as ‘extremely rapid firing’ is heard

Signi Dreyer, a carousel operator at the mall, was cleaning when she heard loud bangs and thought it was fireworks, she told CNN affiliate WAFB.

She turned around and saw a man armed with a gun firing multiple shots as people dropped to the ground, Dreyer said.

“I saw him turning in circles and just shooting,” she told the outlet.

Dreyer said she radioed for security and was on the floor before the police arrived. When she felt safe enough, she got up and tended to the wounded before paramedics arrived, she said.

“Some were more serious than others,” she said of the injured. “I tried to get some cleaning rags to put on some of the wounds until the paramedics made their way up in there. I encouraged them that everything was going to be OK. They were crying and screaming.”

The guns were pulled right in front of the food counters and the police response was swift, officials said.

A Baton Rouge Police officer assigned to the mall and a deputy from the sheriff’s department who was in the parking lot rushed to the scene, and within minutes, dozens more officers arrived, Morse said.

Raleigh Robertson, 22, was on the phone with her mom while shopping at Dick’s Sporting Goods when she heard gunshots, she told CNN.

“I’m not a runner, but I’m about to be a runner today,” she recalled thinking. “And I took off running.”

Robertson’s mother begged her to stay on the phone with her as she ran toward a staircase in the store and up to the second floor.

She said the “extremely rapid firing” from inside the mall continued for 20 to 30 seconds.

Shoppers were rushing toward the dressing rooms at Dick’s and grabbing at door handles to hide inside, she recalled.

Once on the second floor, Robertson was able to quickly exit the building and reach her car in the parking lot. By the time she drove away, she saw a line of police vehicles entering the parking lot, she said.

Meanwhile at the Hot Topic inside the mall, several people who were in the store when shots rang out started running, a store associate told CNN.

Police were going through the mall looking for people who are locked down and evacuating the area, Morse said.

“I feel very disgusted,” Robertson said. “You can’t go out anywhere and not think or watch your back or expect the worst.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Meredith Edwards, Taylor Romine and Chris Youd contributed to this report.