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University of South Florida doctoral student killed by multiple sharp‑force injuries, prosecutors say

<i>Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource</i><br/>This still from a video released by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shows the moment the suspect was arrested in connection to the disappearance of two USF students.
<i>Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource</i><br/>This still from a video released by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shows the moment the suspect was arrested in connection to the disappearance of two USF students.
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Published 1:56 PM

By Amanda Musa, CNN

(CNN) — The Florida doctoral student found dead on a Tampa Bay bridge this week, 27-year-old Zamil Limon, was killed by “multiple sharp force injuries,” according to court documents filed in Hillsborough County Court.

Limon’s roommate, Hisham Abugharbieh, has been charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder with a weapon in the deaths of Limon and fellow Bangladeshi student Nahida Bristy, who is also 27 and remains missing. Limon and Bristy attended the University of South Florida.

Prosecutors outlined the evidence in a motion for pretrial detention in Abugharbieh’s case filed Saturday and released Sunday.

Investigators called Bristy’s family in Bangladesh and said they believed she may be dead, based on the amount of blood found in Limon and the suspect’s shared apartment, Bristy’s brother told CNN affiliate WTSP.

The Hillsborough County Public Defender’s Office has appointed an attorney for Abugharbieh. CNN has reached out to the office for more information.

Limon’s body was found on the Howard Frankland Bridge in Tampa on Friday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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