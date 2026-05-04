Voter roll purges, power of belief, Met Gala: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Toni Odejimi, CNN

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Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Voter roll purges

They’ve traditionally been completed at least 90 days out from an election, but President Donald Trump is pushing for aggressive reviews targeting non-citizens and other ineligible voters. His efforts are testing the limits of federal law.

2️⃣ Bidding high

The video game retailer GameStop is looking to redefine itself as a legitimate competitor to Amazon. How? By making a daring $56 billion offer to buy a company nearly four times its size.

3️⃣ A different direction

It was a family-owned Christian summer camp where wealthy families sent their daughters. Then tragedy struck last July. The family that ran Camp Mystic fought for months to reopen it before abruptly shifting course.

4️⃣ Believe in yourself

There can be power in positive thinking, but best-selling author Nir Eyal takes it a step further. Research suggests that having optimistic views on aging could add years to your life.

5️⃣ Partying on

It was a rave like any other, with thousands of people from across Europe gathering to enjoy the music. Here’s why authorities say revelers were taking a big risk.

Watch this

💒 Lavish nuptials: This Indian couple wanted to make their wedding big — like, shutting down a stretch of New York City’s most iconic avenue for a parade and celebrating for five days kind of big.

Top headlines

Check this out

🥟 Dim sum dispute: Do you enjoy watching chefs prepare your meal by hand? Authorities in Guangzhou, China, are discouraging machine-made dishes in an effort to preserve the city’s rich culinary history.

For CNN subscribers

Drones are getting drugs, escape tools and crab legs to inmates, ‘kind of like a DoorDash.’ Prisons are fighting back

Analysis: The obvious solution to the global oil shock finally makes sense

As Swalwell’s public profile grew, more than a dozen women describe how he made them uncomfortable in private

Quiz time

🌌 Did the comet 3I/ATLAS, which gained global attention when it was discovered, originate inside or outside our solar system?

﻿A. Inside

B. Outside

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in Friday’s newsletter: ‘A ghost that lives with us’: Death Cafes take the sting out of the inevitable end

🧠 Quiz answer: B. It’s only the third celestial body to be spotted that originated outside our solar system.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Daniel Wine and Meghan Pryce.