Budget airlines, sleep lessons, roller coaster rescue: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

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Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Turbulent times

No airline is more likely than Frontier to benefit from the demise of Spirit — but no airline is more at risk of suffering the same fate. With the critical summer travel season starting, budget carriers are in for a bumpy ride.

2️⃣ A defining moment

A young neurosurgeon in training couldn’t shake the sense of devastation after baby Janice died in his arms. That changed the trajectory of Dr. Kevin Tracey’s career and everything we know about inflammation.

3️⃣ ‘Clean Slate’ movement

New laws help streamline the complicated legal process of clearing and sealing old criminal records. The nonprofit group spearheading the effort has bipartisan support and is making gains in red and blue states.

4️⃣ Sobering slump

After a pandemic-era surge in demand, Cognac has fallen on hard times. Hennessy — which has been around for 261 years and is one of the most recognizable liquor brands — thinks it has a solution.

5️⃣ Fresh start

Molly Williams couldn’t afford the life she wanted for her son in the US. They packed up and moved to Germany 15 years ago, and she said it’s the best decision she ever made.

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🎢 Cliffhanger: Eight students on a field trip were rescued when a roller coaster got stuck nearly 100 feet up at Pleasure Pier in Galveston, Texas. No one was hurt, and the cause is under investigation.

Top headlines

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🌊 ‘Flow of life’: European countries removed hundreds of dams last year, reconnecting thousands of miles of rivers. The US has restored some as well, but it’s not a simple process.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

⚽ The US men’s soccer team just beat Senegal in a tuneup for the World Cup. Who will the Americans play in their opening match?

﻿A. Iran

B. Brazil

C. Mexico

D. Paraguay

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

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🧠 Quiz answer: D. Team USA will face Paraguay in their opening match on June 12. Australia and Turkey also are in the same group.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Toni Odejimi.