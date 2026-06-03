5 things to know for June 3: Election night results, NBA Finals, shaky ceasefire, unruly passengers, ‘60 Minutes’

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

More shoppers are pausing in the grocery store to take a closer look at ingredient lists, especially since many products nowadays contain mysterious additives. A new poll suggests those concerns are widespread, with 77% of Republicans, Democrats and Independents now calling for large warning labels on ultraprocessed foods.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Election night results

A flurry of primary elections unfolded across six states on Tuesday, offering an early look at voter priorities ahead of November. Here’s the latest from some of the key races:

California: The contest to choose California’s next governor is beginning to narrow, with Republican businessman Steve Hilton and Democratic former HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra leading early in Tuesday’s primary. The top two vote-getters will face off in November. In Los Angeles, Mayor Karen Bass will advance to the November election, CNN projects. Former reality TV star Spencer Pratt was running in second place as of early today, but it’s too early to say whether he will join Bass on the ballot this fall.

Iowa: State Rep. Josh Turek will win the Democratic nomination for the US Senate, CNN projects, and will face US Rep. Ashley Hinson, who will win the GOP nomination. The result comes as President Donald Trump’s preferred candidate for governor, US Rep. Randy Feenstra, was defeated.

LIVE RESULTS: Explore primary election results from California, Iowa, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota.

2️⃣ NBA Finals

The NBA Finals tip off tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET as the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks meet in Game 1 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. The first team to win four games in the best-of-seven series will be crowned NBA champion. And for longtime fans, there’s some unfinished business: The teams last met in the NBA Finals in 1999, when the Spurs beat the Knicks. Read more.

WATCH: Comparing the 1999 NBA Finals to 2026

3️⃣ Shaky ceasefire

The US and Iran have traded strikes in one of the biggest nights of attacks since the ceasefire began in April, further straining already fragile negotiations. Tuesday night’s hostilities appear to have begun when the US used a Hellfire missile to strike an oil tanker heading for an Iranian port. Read more.

4️⃣ Unruly passengers

A Frontier Airlines flight heading from Puerto Rico to Chicago had to divert to Miami because a passenger choked an off-duty flight attendant shortly after he attempted to open an emergency exit door and enter the cockpit, police records show. The incident comes as the FAA has received nearly 700 reports of unruly passengers this year. Read more.

5️⃣ ‘60 Minutes’

CBS News fired veteran “60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley on Tuesday, one day after he publicly criticized the newsmagazine’s new leadership. The decision is expected to fuel fresh questions about editor in chief Bari Weiss and her contentious overhaul of the news division. Read more.

Breakfast browse

Standoff at California bank

Police spent hours on Tuesday negotiating with a man holding hostages inside a building that houses a Chase bank branch. Then came a breakthrough.

Marilyn Monroe through the female gaze

Marilyn Monroe would have celebrated her 100th birthday this week. A new art exhibition revisits her life through dozens of portraits captured by American photojournalist Eve Arnold.

A search at sea

US Coast Guard divers have arrived in the Bahamas to begin their renewed search for Lynnette Hooker, a 55-year-old mother and sailor missing since early April.

Video: Paris bridge becomes giant ‘cave’

CNN got a first look at French artist JR’s latest installation, which turned Paris’ oldest bridge into an immersive cave.

Nature reveals another mystery

A newly discovered spider shines a striking blue — and scientists aren’t sure why.

And finally…

▶️ Princess jumps out of a plane

Princess Leonor of Spain made history and became the first member of the Spanish Royal Family to complete military parachute training. See the leap.

The-CNN-Wire

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