5 things to know for June 4: Obama Presidential Center, Supreme Court, Trump, California governor’s race, medical privacy

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Game 1 of the NBA Finals delivered plenty of excitement as the New York Knicks outlasted the San Antonio Spurs 105-95 on Wednesday. But one fan got a little too caught up in the moment, sprinting onto the court to take a selfie before security intervened.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Obama Presidential Center

After years of planning, construction and anticipation, the $850 million Obama Presidential Center is set to welcome its first visitors this month. CNN got an early tour of the sprawling Chicago campus, which features striking art, a fruit and vegetable garden, and a full-scale replica of the Oval Office. Read more.

WATCH: Go inside the Obama Presidential Center

2️⃣ Supreme Court

The Supreme Court could issue decisions as soon as today in high-profile cases, including disputes over voting rights, mail-in ballots and presidential power. Also among the major rulings set to come this month is the court’s decision on President Donald Trump’s attempt to end birthright citizenship as it has been understood in the US for more than a century. Read more.

3️⃣ Trump administration

President Trump is defending his administration’s controversial $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund, which was created to compensate people who claim they were victimized by the government. Speaking to CNN on Wednesday, Trump said he is not sure if the fund is actually dead, despite Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche saying the administration is no longer moving forward with it. Read more.

PLUS: Trump says he will nominate Todd Blanche to be attorney general

4️⃣ California governor’s race

As of late Wednesday, California’s high-profile race for governor remained too close to call. Republican Steve Hilton and Democrats Xavier Becerra and Tom Steyer are vying for two spots on the November ballot, and it could still be days before the outcome is clear. Read more.

5️⃣ Medical privacy

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is seeking access to most Americans’ medical records to study a purported link between vaccines and autism — a connection the medical establishment studied for decades and flatly rejects. The move is raising fresh questions about medical privacy and government oversight. Read more.

Breakfast browse

Video: Tasmanian devil escapes enclosure

Australian authorities are searching for a Tasmanian devil named Mary after she made a surprise break from her enclosure at a wildlife park.

SpaceX sets the stage for a record $75 billion IPO

The blockbuster initial public offering could make Elon Musk — already the world’s richest person — the first trillionaire.

Farewell to the ‘jump jet’

The US Marine Corps on Wednesday retired the AV-8B Harrier II, the vertical takeoff and landing jet that’s been an icon of Marine aviation for 55 years.

Alabama family pleads for return of son missing on family trip

A dayslong search is underway for a 20-year-old American student who disappeared during a family vacation in Japan.

Interactive: Jeffrey Epstein’s final months

Texts, emails and other documents reveal how Epstein plotted to escape justice as law enforcement closed in.

And finally…

▶️ Anderson Cooper gets birthday surprise on set

CNN’s Anderson Cooper was treated to a little birthday surprise during his show on Wednesday. See the moment.

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