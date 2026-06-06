They vowed to love each other forever. A few hours later, they fell out of the sky

By Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

(CNN) — Dave Fiji prayed for two days straight to stave off the rain forecast for the night of his wedding.

In all his planning, the groom had been meticulous. He wasn’t concerned with flashy displays or luxury. But he was particular about the details close to his heart – like the cross, draped in white cloth, he had specially designed for the occasion.

Their venue last Friday was The Revere, a sprawling site about five miles out from a national forest known for towering hardwoods and evergreens set against the North Georgia mountains. Its event packages featured lush greenery, candlelit halls with soaring ceilings and ceremony musicians.

It even offered a helicopter sendoff.

Before the ceremony and according to custom, Dave’s tight-knit family gathered, not only his parents but his father’s siblings, too. This was a special day for them. Dave was the eldest among all their children.

The groom’s uncle, Jimmy George, was especially proud to see his son, Pavit, standing by Dave as his best man. Jimmy had always seen Dave – now 25 and an airline pilot – as one of his own. And as the family prayed together before the wedding, Jimmy felt something special in the air, a warmth surrounding them.

Bunches of pink and white flowers matching the bride’s bouquet lined the aisles of the outdoor sanctuary.

Dave, in a black bow tie and white dinner jacket, stood at the front with Jesni, a nurse whose white, lace-trimmed veil draped all the way to the ground.

The couple sensed God’s presence with them at the altar, they’d later tell loved ones.

After they exchanged vows, Dave and Jesni stood at the top of a staircase and waved to their guests.

Everything had gone exactly as planned.

Even the clear skies held.

Somehow, Jimmy thought, God had answered this kid’s prayer.

But as Dave considered the next special detail on his docket – one he’d kept from almost everyone until now – the rain he’d prayed would stay away was starting to push in.

The boy who dreamed of flying

Dave had always wanted to be a pilot.

Old photos of the whole family looking at the camera often showed him, even as a baby, with eyes turned up, looking at a jet in the sky. The model airplane he got as a boy still sat in his parents’ home in pristine condition – a testament to his careful nature.

Dave had grown up alongside his younger sister, Jewel. Their mother, Pheba George, homeschooled both siblings, who shared a special bond. For years, the family ate every meal together – breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Dave was also the best-dressed in his family, often spotted in church sporting a three-piece suit. He had never looked better than a few years back, when Jimmy, with his family, flew in from Washington, DC, and met Dave at Atlanta’s main airport.

Pride swelled as Jimmy saw his nephew in his pilot uniform for the first time. Though Dave was much younger, Jimmy looked at him as a role model.

The George family was thrilled to learn the friendship Dave and Jesni had formed as teenagers in their church’s youth program had blossomed into a lifelong partnership.

All through their wedding ceremony, the relatives looked on proudly, overwhelmed with emotion as the couple professed their love and commitment.

“Dave and Jesni,” Jimmy thought: “This was the only love they ever had.”

Now, as their wedding party was winding down, the groom was shoring up the last of the details he’d planned so carefully.

And storm clouds were getting closer.

A last-second weather worry

After the guests finished their dessert, Dave met his uncle in a dressing room to discuss whether the helicopter he’d booked to whisk him and his new bride from their reception could actually take off, given the weather.

Dave had planned for the aircraft, captained by a hired pilot, to fly for about 20 minutes, then land at a small airport just northeast of Atlanta, he told Jimmy. From there, he and Jesni would head to a hotel – one whose name he shared with no one for fear of ruining the surprise.

Of course, the groom had a backup plan: A car was waiting, just in case.

Still, the happy couple headed through a light rain toward the Robinson R66 helicopter, waving back to family and friends who cheered their departure. Dave beamed as he thanked family and friends and, with Jimmy looking on, leaned in close to his best man.

“I love you,” the groom told his cousin, Pavit.

Though Dave was still focused on the celebration – and just a passenger on this trip – his piloting instincts began to kick in as he and his wife approached the aircraft.

It wasn’t raining hard. But visibility was low.

“I don’t fly,” the groom said, “unless the visibility is clear.”

She knew he was gone

So, they waited.

But it wasn’t too long before the pilot of the helicopter, with the newlywed couple aboard, took off.

In the distance, low clouds hung and lightning flashed.

The bride heard the helicopter’s pilot mention having to move to a higher altitude to get a clear view due to the fog, she’d later tell Dave’s family.

They flew for about four minutes.

Then, over remote woods, the helicopter went down.

Hours passed.

Jesni woke up in her wedding dress.

Dave was lying on her chest.

She knew he was gone.

Waiting for hours in wreckage

The mothers of the bride and groom texted each other that night, asking if the other had heard from the happy couple.

It had been hours since the helicopter took off, and because Dave had kept the hotel a secret, no one knew where to call to find out whether the couple had checked in.

“We don’t want to go crazy bothering the kids,” Jimmy thought. “They just got married.”

Meanwhile, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders were dispatched to the site of the crash, where they found Jesni.

She’d been lying among the rubble for five hours, she’d later tell family.

A hospital worker eventually reached Jesni’s family to say she had been admitted.

But Dave was not with her, relatives learned.

He and the helicopter’s pilot had been killed, the county coroner would confirm. The National Transportation Safety Board was investigating.

Prayers to soften the heartache

Within days, Jesni was released from the hospital with a few scratches and not a single broken bone. And the family that had just hosted a wedding was preparing for a funeral.

The newlyweds’ tragedy quickly captured attention across the greater Atlanta area – where so many wanted to pay their respects, Praise Community Church added an overflow room and a livestream for Saturday’s service – to Kerala, India, where Dave’s family traces its roots.

Why has the story of the young pilot killed on his wedding night resonated with people around the world?

“That is still a mystery to us,” Dave’s father, Fiji George, said this week. “It has to be God, because of the life Dave lived, the impact he had on people. He lived an exemplary life … He was a precious gift for us from God.”

Dave lived with intention, added his mother, Pheba. He did whatever he could to help those life brought onto his path.

Dave’s parents are overwhelmed by the support they’ve gotten and say the prayers are carrying them through every moment of these long days. And though they are mourning, they hope Dave’s story – the way he lived his life and chased his dreams – will encourage someone out there to do the same.

The-CNN-Wire

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