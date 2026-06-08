Search for suspects enters third day after 12 people shot near a festival in Toledo, Ohio

By Emma Tucker, Danya Gainor, CNN

(CNN) — The search for suspects who opened fire near a festival in the historic district of Toledo, Ohio, entered a third day on Monday. The shooting, which wounded a dozen people, marked the latest instance of a community celebration unraveled by gun violence.

The victims, who range in age from 14 to 61 years, were in stable condition and continue to improve, Toledo Police Department said in an update Sunday afternoon.

Rapid bursts of gunfire Saturday sent festivalgoers at the Old West End Festival — an annual two-day event that includes a parade, house tours and live music — screaming and running for cover between golf carts and food trucks, video reviewed by CNN shows.

There appears to have been two people who were “probably shooting at each other,” and neither is in custody, Toledo Police Deputy Chief Joe Heffernan told reporters at a news conference that evening.

In the update Sunday, police said investigators continue to make progress and are following multiple leads, but no arrests had been made. The remainder of the festival was canceled Sunday.

“Summer festivals should be safe spaces for families to spend time together without fear of violence,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on X. “We are confident that law enforcement will locate the suspects involved in this senseless crime.”

Lucas County Prosecutor Julia Bates pledged that justice for those responsible will be “swift and strong,” her office said in a statement Sunday, according to CNN affiliate WTVG. CNN has reached out to the prosecutor’s office.

The mass shooting is one of at least 170 in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, marking another instance of a community celebration – like a festival or graduation ceremony – ending in a distinctly American pattern of gun violence.

Race to find suspects

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at around 5:37 p.m. local time Saturday near the festival. Upon arrival, they discovered multiple shooting victims, many of whom were transported to nearby medical facilities, the department said in a statement.

Police have not said whether they have specific people of interest they are looking at.

Authorities are combing through video evidence and asking the public for help if they have any information regarding the shooting.

“If we get help from the community, it’ll be hopefully sooner than later,” Police Lt. Dan Gerken said Saturday, urging parents to speak with their children about what they may have seen. “There’s kids out there that probably know more than all of us standing here.”

Other city officials also took to the podium during the news conference to ask for the public’s assistance.

“I am imploring my fellow Toledoans to look through your cellphone video and reach out to TPD (Toledo Police Department) and help them catch the people who did this,” city safety director George Kral said. “Please help us help you.”

Festival organizers said they had canceled the second day after discussion with law enforcement and the city of Toledo, writing in a statement: “we feel that it would not be compassionate, responsible or possible to continue (the) festival.”

Dodging bullets between food trucks and golf carts

In the aftermath of the shooting, the neighborhood’s historic streets, dotted with Victorian homes, turned into a crime scene with abandoned sneakers, plastic cups and toppled coolers scattered as festivalgoers were forced to run for cover.

Kevin Berry said he was sitting in the neighborhood arboretum listening to live music with friends when he heard a handful of gunshots ring out, he told the Associated Press.

“Everybody hit the deck,” he said.

When he looked back up, he saw a gun being tossed to the ground less than 50 feet away from him and officers who were already at the festival rushed to the scene, the AP reported.

Two festivalgoers said they heard multiple shots and saw panic break out, describing the scene as “pandemonium,” they told CNN affiliate WTOL.

“Once I heard, ‘Everybody get back,’ everybody was falling, everybody tripping, couldn’t see what it was, couldn’t see nothing,” said one man, who asked to remain anonymous.

Police shortly after scoured the scene. The department said it had extra officers on duty for the festival, including a large group of off-duty officers working for the event itself, who responded to the shooting.

‘We are not immune’

Local officials say the shooting Saturday is yet another example of a celebratory event being unraveled by gun violence.

“What happened today at the Old West End Festival, sadly, has happened in too many American cities,” Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said in a statement. “But we should never shrug our shoulders and accept it as the price of living in a free society. As a country, we must do better.”

Bates, the county prosecutor, echoed this sentiment in her statement.

“We are not immune from the callous, random and outrageous violence unleashed on unsuspecting festivalgoers,” Bates said, according to WTVG. “No individual or family should have to fear for their safety while attending a community event.”

“I’ve felt outrage before, but this is personal. This is my home. These are my friends and neighbors. It is not OK,” Bates said.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Hanna Park and Diego Mendoza contributed to this report.