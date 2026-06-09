Election updates, new Artemis crew, sunscreen changes: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Social Security’s retirement trust fund will run dry in 2032 unless Congress intervenes, according to the latest estimates. Millions of Americans could see smaller monthly checks.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Election updates

It’s Tuesday, so that means another round of primaries — this time in Maine, South Carolina, Nevada and North Dakota. The results will offer clues about how much tolerance voters have for candidates embroiled in controversies. Follow live updates.

2️⃣ Sunscreen changes

For the first time in 20 years, the Food and Drug Administration approved a new sunscreen ingredient known as BEMT. Experts say it’s a safer option than many of the chemical additives currently used in the US.

3️⃣ Meet the crew

NASA revealed the four astronauts for the next Artemis mission who will take the next big step on the journey back to the moon. The two-week test flight could launch as soon as next year.

4️⃣ Everybody loves Wemby

San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama is almost impossible to hate — even for New York Knicks fans. What is it about the 7-foot-4 phenom that makes people want to be on his side?

5️⃣ Boo who

Gen Z is fueling the success of new horror movies like “Backrooms” and “Obsession.” It’s a generation all too familiar with isolation and trauma.

Watch this

🧨 Chattanooga boom boom: Fireworks lit up the roadside after a truck carrying pyrotechnics caught fire on Interstate 75 in Tennessee, stopping traffic in both directions. No injuries were reported.

Top headlines

Check this out

🍕 Special delivery: It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s … pizza? Petter Gran turned the balcony of his apartment in Oslo, Norway, into a makeshift restaurant.

For CNN subscribers

Inside Hegseth’s Pentagon, where distrust and suspicions of loyalty are rampant

Can Marco Rubio convince Trump that a free Cuba is America First?

Richard Pryor’s daughter grapples with her complex relationship with her famous father — and his use of the n-word

Quiz time

🌌 This new image captures the spectacular throes of a dying star. What is its nickname?

﻿A. Big White Blob

B. The Glowing Orb

C. Crystal Ball Nebula

D. Hazy Fading Star

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: A gender reveal mishap sparked a deadly wildfire. Who’s being held accountable is unusual

🧠 Quiz answer: C. This dazzling celestial object, dubbed the Crystal Ball Nebula, lies about 1,500 light-years from Earth in the Taurus constellation.

▶️ Make sense of what’s happening with unlimited articles and exclusive insights. Subscribe here.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Toni Odejimi.