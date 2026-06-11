Weather wildcard, Princess Diana letters, ‘New Yorker’ debate: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Kimberly Richardson, Toni Odejimi, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! The World Cup kicked off this afternoon following years of planning, and Mexico scored the first goal of the tournament. Shakira and Andrea Bocelli performed at the colorful opening ceremony. Follow live updates.

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Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Weather wildcard

El Niño is officially underway and might strengthen into a historic “super” event with ripple effects across the globe. CNN’s Andrew Freedman breaks down what it could mean for you.

🌦️ Get the new CNN Weather app

2️⃣ Crunching the numbers

Inflation hit a three-year high last month, new data show, but the new Federal Reserve chair says that doesn’t tell the whole story. Kevin Warsh wants the central bank to look at different measures.

3️⃣ AI therapy?

More teens are turning to artificial intelligence for emotional support — not just friends, family or therapists. It’s prompting new questions about the role and limits of these tools. A wellness expert weighs in.

4️⃣ Intimate correspondence

Royal life, Prozac and champagne. Private letters from the late Princess Diana to actor Terence Stamp, who died last year, are going on sale, offering a rare glimpse into the depth of their friendship.

5️⃣ Big Apple pride

What makes someone a true New Yorker? It’s sparked debate for years and plenty of strong opinions.

Watch this

🐍 Celestial snake: Imagine looking out your window and seeing this. An astronaut on SpaceX’s Dragon capsule captured stunning video of the aurora australis slithering across Earth from space.

Top headlines

Check this out

🏊 The naked truth: Japan’s famous hot springs are full of cultural tripwires, from nudity to tattoos, along with a host of unspoken customs in between.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🦂 The largest scorpion to walk the Earth was about the size of what?

﻿A. A dinner plate

B. A baseball bat

C. A bicycle

D. A car

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: About one-third of adults misunderstand medical directions. One question could change that

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Scientists say the largest known scorpion was about the size of a baseball bat.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Daniel Wine and Chris Good.