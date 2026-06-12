5 things to know for June 12: SpaceX, Team USA, Iran war, National Mall vandalism, severe storms

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By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Celebrated British painter David Hockney has died at age 88, his publicist announced today. Known for his vibrant portraits and sun-drenched scenes of everyday life, Hockney became one of the most influential and beloved artists of the modern era.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ SpaceX

SpaceX is set to make history on Wall Street today with the largest IPO on record, debuting on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol SPCX. The company said Thursday it plans to sell nearly 556 million shares of common stock at an initial price of $135 a share, generating about $75 billion. That’s expected to make SpaceX one of the most valuable companies in the US, and would likely propel CEO Elon Musk to become the world’s first trillionaire. Read more.

CONTEXT: Just how much money is $1 trillion?

2️⃣ Team USA

The 2026 World Cup arrives on US soil today as Team USA takes on Paraguay in Los Angeles at 9 p.m. ET. Mexico opened the tournament on Thursday with a win over South Africa, setting the stage for more than a month of nonstop action and packed stadiums worldwide. See when and where your favorite team plays with the full World Cup schedule.

FOLLOW ALONG: Sign up for The Beautiful Game by CNN Sports, our daily World Cup newsletter.

3️⃣ Iran war

President Donald Trump is claiming that the US has “ended the war with Iran,” predicting a deal could be signed as soon as this weekend that would resolve the conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. But a spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry said reports of a deal were “merely speculation” and that his country has not yet reached a final decision on any agreement. Read more.

ANALYSIS: How to judge Trump’s claims he’s ended the Iran war

4️⃣ National Mall vandalism

Huge numbers reading “8647” — a phrase generally used to signal opposition to President Trump — appeared etched into the grass on the National Mall on Thursday. The number “86” is often used in the restaurant industry as a code meaning to get rid of or remove an order or patron, while Trump is the 47th president. A spokesperson for the Department of the Interior condemned the vandalism and said authorities are investigating. Read more.

5️⃣ Severe storms

A tornado emergency warning issued to millions late Thursday capped a violent day of severe weather across the Midwest. But it was hurricane-force winds that proved deadly: A man in Des Moines, Iowa, was killed by a falling tree, while hundreds of thousands of others were left without power across several states. Read more on today’s forecast.

WATCH: Illinois man rescued from beneath home destroyed by tornado

Breakfast browse

Video: Knicks and Spurs fans take rivalry to the skies

Forget the in-flight movie. A heated NBA Finals rivalry at 30,000 feet is far more entertaining.

Washing your hands? Go for the paper towel

Air dryers can spread bacteria from nearby toilets onto freshly washed hands. In one study, researchers placed petri dishes beneath restroom air dryers and found as many as 60 bacterial colonies after just 30 seconds of exposure.

Why is there a mysterious ‘cold blob’ in the ocean?

In the North Atlantic Ocean, south of Greenland and Iceland, a swath of water is doing something very strange. While the rest of the ocean heats up, it’s been getting colder. A new study says it’s an ominous sign.

Actors on Actors: Elizabeth Banks and Josh Hutcherson give fans a ‘Hunger Games’ reunion

Reuniting after “The Hunger Games,” Elizabeth Banks and Josh Hutcherson revisit the fan fervor in this lively conversation.

Not everyone’s a fan of Gwyneth Paltrow’s new ad

Academy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow is facing backlash after starring in an advertisement for a luxury Israeli real estate project.

Quiz time

How well do you remember this week’s news? Put your smarts to the test.

Which of the following is the tallest church in the world?

A. Notre-Dame Cathedral

B. Sagrada Família

C. St. Peter’s Basilica

D. Westminster Abbey

Take me to the quiz!

And finally…

▶️ Inside a UFC fight lesson

The highly anticipated UFC event at the White House is set for Sunday. Before stepping into the octagon on the South Lawn this weekend, fighter Steve Garcia put CNN’s Sara Sidner through a crash course in combat.

The-CNN-Wire

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