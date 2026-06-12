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Officers in standoff with suspect after active shooter incident in Texas

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Published 8:46 AM

By Roxanne Garcia-Bell, CNN

(CNN) — Texas police are in a standoff with a suspect after an “active shooter incident” Friday morning, the Midland Police Department said.

Officers heard gunfire coming from a building in the 4600 block of West Wall Street and “worked quickly to secure and clear the area,” Police Chief Greg Snow said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“Efforts to bring the standoff with the shooter to a safe resolution are ongoing.”

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was shot.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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