Skip to Content
CNN - National

ICE agent shoots at fleeing vehicle in New Jersey after being hit by suspect, police say

<i>KYW via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Law enforcement at the site where an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent was hit by a car before firing his gun on June 15 in Manahawkin
<i>KYW via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Law enforcement at the site where an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent was hit by a car before firing his gun on June 15 in Manahawkin
By
New
Published 2:47 PM

By Danny Freeman, CNN

(CNN) — An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent was hit by a car and then fired his gun at the fleeing suspect Monday morning near the Jersey Shore, according to Stafford Township Police.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. local time in Manahawkin, New Jersey, less than 10 miles from Long Beach Island.

Immigration agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop to detain Freidrich Castillo-Ormeno, a Peruvian immigrant, when the driver struck one of the officers and fled, ICE said in an X post. It’s unclear who was the driver and whether Castillo-Ormeno was in the vehicle.

During the incident, the agent fired his weapon, the agency said. Earlier on Monday, police said the officer shot at the vehicle, “reportedly striking it” but ICE did not specify whether any bullets made an impact.

The agent injured was taken to a hospital, according to ICE, but the agency did not share details about the extent of his injuries.

The driver has not been located, ICE said. Their condition is unknown.

Castillo-Ormeno, who was sought by immigration agents, was given a deportation order in late January, ICE said. It’s unclear who was the driver, their condition and whether Castillo-Ormeno was in the vehicle.

CNN has reached out to ICE and the Federal Bureau of Investigations for comment.

New Jersey State Police referred questions to ICE.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.