Immigrant charged with assaulting ICE agent by hitting him with a van, prosecutors say

By Danny Freeman, Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — A man has been charged with assault after federal prosecutors say he hit an ICE agent with a van while fleeing a traffic stop near the Jersey Shore.

Eduardo Cruz Garcia, 39, was stopped by ICE agents Monday while driving a van with a passenger through Manahawkin, New Jersey, less than 10 miles from Long Beach Island, according to a criminal complaint. He was charged with assaulting and injuring a federal officer while the officer was engaged in official duties.

Multiple agents approached the van and asked Cruz Garcia and the passenger to open the windows, but they refused and the driver accelerated forward, the complaint alleges.

“Weaponizing his vehicle, Cruz Garcia struck the victim agent causing the agent’s body to be wedged in between the van and one of the ICE vehicles. The victim agent fell to the ground yelling in pain,” the US Attorney’s Office in the District of New Jersey said in a release.

As Cruz Garcia continued to flee, he struck another ICE vehicle, prosecutors said.

ICE previously said its agent fired his weapon during the incident. Earlier on Monday, police said the officer shot at the vehicle, “reportedly striking it,” but ICE did not specify whether any bullets made an impact.

The agent was treated at a hospital for injuries to his thigh and shin. Pictures in the complaint show a laceration and several scrapes on the agent’s leg.

US Attorney Robert Frazer said in a statement, “Law enforcement must be able to carry out their duties without fear of obstruction or even worse, assault.”

“Our office will hold accountable those whom harm officers to ensure they can protect our communities without repercussions,” Frazer added.

At the time of the incident, agents were conducting a targeted immigration enforcement operation to detain a different man, Freidrich Castillo-Ormeno, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told CNN. Castillo-Ormeno is a Peruvian immigrant who was given a deportation order in late January, ICE said.

While agents were near Castillo-Ormeno’s last known address, officers “observed an illegal a﻿lien who looked similar to the target get into a van that departed the residence,” the spokesperson said.

It is unclear whether Castillo-Ormeno was also in the vehicle. DHS said he has since decided to self-deport through a federal government plan that offers undocumented immigrants $2,600 and a free flight to leave the United States.

After appearing in court Tuesday, Cruz Garcia is in the custody of the US Marshal Service. If convicted of the federal charges, he faces a potential maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Cruz Garcia’s attorney, Benjamin West, declined to comment Wednesday.

This story has been updated with additional information.

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