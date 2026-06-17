Bystanders rush to rescue passengers after small plane crashes on Texas highway

By Diego Mendoza, Martin Goillandeau, Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — A small jet carrying six people crashed on a highway in South Texas Tuesday evening, killing one aboard and prompting bystanders to help emergency workers rescue passengers from the fiery wreckage, according to authorities and video from the scene.

The plane crashed on Laredo’s Loop 20 highway, shutting down traffic in both directions and strewing debris across multiple lanes. The five survivors were transported to a hospital for treatment, Laredo police spokesperson Jose Baeza told CNN.

The plane also hit a moving vehicle as it descended, Baeza said.

At least one person traveling in the vehicle was taken to the hospital in “stable” condition, Baeza said.

Video shared by a witness from the scene showed emergency responders trying to crack open the plane’s windshield as authorities and bystanders helped several people out of the burning aircraft. Some were seen walking away after escaping.

The plane, a NetJets-operated Cessna Citation Latitude business jet, tail number N523QS, departed San José del Cabo, Mexico, around 6:18 p.m. local time and was bound for Austin, Texas, before it was diverted toward Laredo, according to flight data from FlightRadar24.

NetJets said they are working with local law enforcement to confirm details and have deployed crisis response and family support teams to the site.

“Our immediate concern is for the well-being of our Crewmembers, our passengers, and their families during this time,” the company said in a statement.

Federal Aviation Administration records show the plane was built in 2016. The aircraft has a wingspan of 72 feet and can cruise faster than 500 miles per hour.

Authorities responded shortly before 10 p.m. local time after the plane reported mechanical issues to the local airport tower, Baeza told reporters. The plane lost contact with air traffic controllers before it crashed on the highway, hitting a moving vehicle on its descent, he said.

FlightRadar24 data shows a steady, controlled descent toward Laredo International Airport until the signal cut out around 600 feet, roughly 2.5 miles short of the runway.

The aircraft experienced a mechanical failure before crashing, Laredo International Airport Director Gilberto Sanchez told CNN affiliate KGNS.

CNN has reached out to Laredo International Airport for more information.

Police did not identify the six people on board or provide details on injuries.

Five officers were also transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the rescue, Laredo police spokesperson Jose Espinoza told CNN.

Federal agencies, including the National Transportation Security Board and the FAA, have been notified and officers with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are already on-site, Baeza said.

The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation, the FAA said.

CNN has reached out to the NTSB and FBI for more information.

CNN’s Aaron Cooper contributed to this report.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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