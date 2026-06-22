5 things to know for June 22: World Cup, UK prime minister, Iran deal, tornado outbreak, reflecting pool

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Health officials are warning that the New World screwworm, a flesh-eating parasite once thought eradicated from the US, has resurfaced and is threatening cattle, wildlife and pets. While the risk to humans is considered low, experts say the outbreak could cost the southwestern US billions of dollars if it continues to spread.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ World Cup

The 2026 World Cup is creating a rare convergence of sport, culture and national pride across the US. In Dallas, large crowds have gathered ahead of today’s highly anticipated Argentina vs. Austria match at 1:00 p.m. ET, with many fans eager to catch a glimpse of Lionel Messi and the reigning world champions in the Lone Star State. Dive into CNN’s World Cup coverage.

MORE: Why are there so many pink cleats at the World Cup?

⚽️ Sign up for The Beautiful Game, CNN’s daily World Cup newsletter

2️⃣ UK prime minister

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced today that he is stepping down following mounting pressure from within his own party. Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham is seen as the frontrunner to take over after a resounding win in a special election in northwest England and securing his return to parliament. Read more.

MORE: Ten years on: How Brexit has impacted the UK economy

3️⃣ Iran deal

Negotiators from the US and Iran have agreed to a 60-day roadmap to reach a peace agreement after comments by President Donald Trump nearly ended the talks. The discussions had stalled following a Fox News interview in which Trump threatened to resume bombing Iran and seize control of the Strait of Hormuz. Read more.

PLUS: What the Iran war cost the Pentagon, the economy — and Trump

4️⃣ Tornado outbreak

A deadly tornado outbreak swept across the Midwest on Sunday, with more than three dozen tornado reports logged in the region. While the tornado threat has eased, forecasters warn that heavy rain could trigger flash flooding today across parts of the Central Plains, Mississippi Valley and Ohio Valley. Read more.

5️⃣ Reflecting pool

President Trump claimed Saturday, without providing evidence, that vandals damaged the algae-plagued Reflecting Pool on the National Mall and that the water will need to be drained for repairs. The murky green water has become a social media flashpoint in recent days, drawing crowds and fueling debate over the administration’s efforts to revitalize Washington, DC. Read more.

Breakfast browse

Video: Conjoined twins separated with help from AI

Twins Mercy and Goodness were born with their skulls fused together. Their successful separation highlights the growing role of AI in modern medicine.

Inside an exclusive ‘man camp,’ where one woman is trying to save men from themselves

This five-day, $5,000 retreat promises to help men grapple with their vulnerabilities and reshape their understanding of masculinity.

Welcome to the age of members-only everything

While many bars struggle to draw crowds, private clubs charge thousands for membership — and business is booming.

Hazardous conditions at the Grand Canyon

Visitors to Arizona’s Grand Canyon are being warned to prepare for another round of extreme weather after a string of recent heat-related deaths.

A vengeful arsonist or a convenient scapegoat?

Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, is accused of starting the historically destructive Palisades Fire that scorched swaths of Los Angeles in 2025. Here’s what we’ve learned from testimony in the trial.

And finally…

▶️ Humanoids join Dragon Boat Festival traditions in China

The holiday has been celebrated for more than 2,000 years, but this year’s festivities came with a high-tech twist.

The-CNN-Wire

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