Upskirting crimes, help for low T, killer caterpillars: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Too scared to take risks? Experts say that mindset is hurting Gen Z’s dating lives.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Upskirting crimes

Despite years of crackdowns, voyeuristic photography remains one of Japan’s most common sex offenses. While perpetrators have traditionally been adults, now children are becoming offenders — highlighting how tech is reshaping crime worldwide.

2️⃣ ‘This case is about justice’

A young California couple were running errands before their wedding when authorities say a deputy ran a red light and slammed into their car. Gavin Hinkley died, and his fiancée suffered severe injuries. A lawsuit seeks accountability.

3️⃣ Blueprint for success

From New York to Seattle to Washington, DC, more cities are picking democratic socialist leaders. They’re running on pocketbook issues that resonate with voters, such as affordable housing and childcare.

4️⃣ Low T

US health officials are requesting changes to the labels on testosterone replacement therapies for men, potentially paving the way for easier access. Here’s what you should know.

5️⃣ Gooey goodness

A 2,000-year-old soft, spreadable cheese is all the rage in the dairy aisle. Oh, it’s also low in fat and packed with protein.

Watch this

🐛 Killer caterpillars: Some parks and green spaces in Berlin look more like crime scenes because of a major infestation of toxic critters. Crews are using powerful vacuums to remove them.

Top headlines

Check this out

🇻🇳 Underground refuge: When villagers found themselves in the middle of fighting during the Vietnam War, they built a system of tunnels to live in. Take a look inside.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

📝 Which former Trump administration official just released documents and claimed they prove a series of damning facts about Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Covid-19 pandemic?

﻿A. Pam Bondi

B. Nikki Haley

C. Tulsi Gabbard

D. Kristi Noem

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Analysis: The scale of Trump’s political blunder in Iran is coming into focus

🧠 Quiz answer: C. On her final day as director of national intelligence last week, Gabbard released documents about Fauci, who retired in 2022.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

The-CNN-Wire

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson, Meghan Pryce and Gina Park.