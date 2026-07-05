19-year-old killed and 6 others injured in July 4 Florida ‘teen takeover’

By Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

(CNN) — A 19-year-old man was killed and six others were injured in a shooting overnight after hundreds of teens filled downtown Pensacola, Florida, for the Fourth of July, police said.

Police described a “teen takeover” that began with children as young as middle schoolers holding fireworks and escalated into an increasingly dangerous situation, as older teens and young adults filled the streets Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Officers responded when shots were fired shortly after 1 a.m. and began providing medical care to the injured victims on the ground.

Despite efforts to save the 19-year-old with CPR, he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Pensacola Police Chief Eric Winstrom said he met with the victim’s grieving mother, adding: “she deserves justice, and she deserves answers, and we’re going to do everything we can to get those for her.”

The six other victims, ranging in age from 16 to 26, are receiving medical care at various hospitals, and all are expected to survive, Winstrom said at a news conference Sunday morning.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in finding one or more gunmen responsible for the shooting, which they believe was targeted. No suspects had been identified as of Sunday morning.

The Pensacola Police Department had nearly tripled its staffing in the area in anticipation of crowded holiday celebrations, Winstrom said.

“We had about 50 extra police officers down there, and even with that police presence, someone was still emboldened enough to commit this heinous act of violence this morning,” Winstrom said.

Young adults, teens and children were engaging in what the chief described as “frightening behavior” throughout the night.

Police encountered teens fighting, launching fireworks at other people and carrying handguns. Officers made multiple arrests throughout the night unrelated to the shooting, Winstrom said.

Authorities widely refer to mass gatherings of unaccompanied young people — that sometimes escalate into chaos or violence — as teen takeovers. Winstrom said his department has dealt with them in other areas around Pensacola. Though the gatherings can seem harmless on their face, the police chief emphasized how they can become dangerous.

And it isn’t just Pensacola. Cities around the country, including Orlando, Washington, DC, and New York, have been grappling with how to respond to a recent trend in teen takeovers, which are often organized on social media or through mass messaging. Some areas have moved to establish curfews for younger residents.

Winstrom urged families in his community to keep track of where their kids are and to work to keep them away from potentially dangerous situations.

“Be involved in your kids’ lives,” Winstrom said.

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CNN’s Eric Levenson contributed to this report.