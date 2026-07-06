Precious items lost, Trump Accounts, produce parasite: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Tonight’s World Cup showdown between the US and Belgium was already huge. Now the red card controversy — and President Donald Trump’s role in getting a top American player’s suspension overturned — has amped things up even more.

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Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ ‘I would want my things’

Along with dozens of lives, last summer’s flooding along the Guadalupe River swept away cherished belongings. Texans united to find and return them, a huge undertaking that many describe as a calling.

2️⃣ Trump Accounts

The new savings and investment program for children just went live, and more than 6 million accounts have been opened. Here’s what you need to know, from the basics to the nitty gritty, courtesy of the CNN Business team.

3️⃣ Problematic produce

You might want to think twice before chowing down on those berries and salad greens — or at least be sure to wash them thoroughly. A diarrhea-causing parasite is making people sick in several states.

4️⃣ Back on track

Last year, Cracker Barrel was in turmoil when changes sparked anger and ignited a culture war. The chain’s return to its roots — Southern comfort food and Americana-themed tchotchkes — appears to be working.

5️⃣ Status and power

DNA collected from ancient burial mounds reveals clues about the mysterious “Golden Man” and the elite class during the Iron Age.

Watch this

💪 Shouldering the load: Couples from all over gathered in Finland to compete for the Wife-Carrying World Championship. Some wives decided to carry their husbands instead.

Top headlines

Check this out

📸 Haunting images: The Earth Photo 2026 Awards spotlighted forensic science and the fight against the illegal wildlife trade. See some of the winners.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

💍 Who officiated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding?

﻿A. Patrick Mahomes

B. Selena Gomez

C. Adam Sandler

D. Abigail Anderson

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in Thursday’s newsletter: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s multiday wedding celebration begins

🧠 Quiz answer: C. Sandler, who has connections to both the bride and groom, served as officiant for the ceremony at Madison Square Garden.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Gina Park.