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Read texts police say Kirk shooting suspect and former roommate exchanged, which prosecutors could use as key evidence

<i>Illustration by Connie Chen/CNN via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Tyler Robinson
<i>Illustration by Connie Chen/CNN via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Tyler Robinson
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Published 12:41 PM

By Matt Stiles and Gillian Roberts, CNN

(CNN) — Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the September killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, is in court this week for a multiday hearing where Utah prosecutors are expected to preview some of their evidence in the case.

Texts that Robinson allegedly sent to his then-roommate the day of the shooting — discussing a rifle, possible motive and other details on the planning surrounding the event — are expected to be key evidence in the state’s case. The messages had previously been made public in charging documents, which also refer to the roommate as Robinson’s romantic partner, last year.

CNN transcribed the texts, which police say were provided to them by the former roommate, from the charging documents:

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