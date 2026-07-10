Nolan Wells’ body was found after a July 4 boat trip. His death has fueled speculation, grief and racial tension

By Chelsea Bailey, Ryan Young, Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — On July 4, Nolan Wells set out to celebrate Independence Day on a popular barrier island off Mississippi’s Gulf Coast.

In photos from the boat that day, the 18-year-old towers above his friends, his arm casually slung around their shoulders as he smiles for the camera.

But he also stands out for another reason: Wells appears to be the only Black man among the group.

Later that afternoon, when his friends returned to the dock, Wells was not with them. Hours later, his family reported him missing.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department launched a search that would soon end tragically when Wells’ body was recovered on the island Monday.

Now, investigators are appealing to witnesses on the island on July 4 for any information about the moments leading up to his death. But on social media, online speculation has placed Wells’ death at the center of a fierce debate over race relations in the United States.

Here’s what we know.

A rising star sets out to mark July 4th

Nolan Wells graduated from Ocean Springs High School in the coastal Mississippi town of Ocean Springs, just east of Biloxi.

“Nolan was so much more than an outstanding football player,” his high school coach, Jake Bramlett, said in a statement shared with CNN affiliate WXXV.

“He carried himself with humility, treated others with respect, worked hard, and led by example.”

After graduating, Wells enrolled in Southwest Mississippi Community College where he was a wide receiver on their football team, according to the Associated Press.

Like countless Americans across the country, Wells set out to mark the July Fourth holiday on the water.

Wells was supposed to return to school Monday to start training for the upcoming football season, his father, Elmore Wonsley said in the family’s first interview Friday with “Good Morning America.”

“It was his last weekend to have fun.”

So, he took a boat with friends to Horn Island – a federally protected barrier island that’s known for its pristine sands and wildlife about 10 miles off the Mississippi coast.

It’s a popular local destination for beachgoers – and it wasn’t uncommon for Wells to visit with his friends, his family said.

But this time, he didn’t make it home.

A mother’s plea launches a desperate search

Wells’ family reported him missing the night of July 4, after they received a phone call from one of his friends.

In the early hours of July 5, his mother, Christine Wonsley, began posting desperate appeals for any information about her son’s location on social media.

“Nolan is still missing,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “Please if you’re a praying person please pray he is found alive, safe, and unharmed.”

In another post later that morning Wonsley said she and her husband, had possession of their son’s cell phone, and that they’d traveled to the island to search for him.

Later that night, Wonsley posted photos of Nolan she said were taken during the July 4 boat trip. Wells, at 6’1”, smiles for the camera in blue swim trunks and sunglasses.

Soon after, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department publicly announced they were coordinating with the United States Coast Guard and Mississippi’s Department of Marine Resource to search the island.

Sheriff John Ledbetter would later tell the Associated Press, “From the people we’ve talked to, it sounds like he chose to stay on the island with the assumption that he was going to ride back to the mainland with someone else.”

But his family later said they “can’t fathom” why he would separate from his group of friends. “We always taught him, ‘If he go with a group, you stay with the group,’” his father said.

And online, skepticism was mounting over the accounts of Wells’ final hours with his friends.

The search for Wells ends in tragedy

As Wonsley’s social media appeals gained traction online, several groups joined the search for Wells, including the United Cajun Navy, a nonprofit volunteer search and rescue group based in Louisiana.

Brian Trascher, vice president of the Cajun Navy, was a part of the search. He told CNN he spoke to several people that were at Horn Island Saturday who said the beach was packed with boats and people, some of whom had been drinking alcohol.

If someone had fallen into the water, he said, strong rip currents that day may have posed a risk.

“We have so many questions. Our hearts are breaking, we keep waiting for Nolan to walk through that door with his beautiful smile and a joke of course,” his mother wrote in a Facebook post Monday. “We pray our son is alive & safe.”

But hours later, officials confirmed the worst. A body was recovered on the island matching Nolan’s description, according to investigators.

There were no immediate signs of physical injury, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd told CNN. But the sheriff’s statement that “no foul play was suspected,” seemed to only fuel frustration and anger on social media.

Wonsley later posted a tribute to her son, saying his family is “absolutely devastated.”

“My heart is broken for our sweet son who was always willing to cheer and uplift others. Nolan was a special soul, God took his time creating our son,” she wrote.

Mississippi’s fraught racial history looms over the investigation

There’s still a lot that’s unclear about Wells’ final moments. It’s not clear why he didn’t return on the boat with his friends.

It’s unclear why he didn’t have his cell phone with him.

Authorities say they are also investigating online reports of an alleged altercation and whether it involved Wells.

Meanwhile, the photos of Wells with his friends have become something of a Rorschach test for American race relations in 2026.

Many have looked at the photos of a young Black man surrounded by a largely-White group of people and sensed danger – a callback to Mississippi’s fraught racist past that many would argue is still alive today.

Others have taken to social media to post about their own experiences of being the only person of color in predominantly White spaces, and the challenge that can bring.

Ocean Springs, where the Wells family lives, is nearly 79% White, according to the latest US census.

Ashlee Cole, the mother of one of the men last seen with Wells, took to social media to try to dispel some of the rumors Tuesday. Cole, who is a local judge, said she deactivated her Facebook account amid the search for Wells after photos of her minor children began circulating online.

“Warren was interviewed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and cooperated fully,” she wrote. “He saw Nolan last at around 3 pm on July 4th. They left around 4:30pm when the boat was taking on water and they had an issue with the bilge pump.”

“No one in our family is trying in any way to impede with the investigation by law enforcement or to otherwise hamper the family and law enforcement’s quest for answers.”

The Wells family has retained civil rights Attorney Ben Crump to represent them as the investigation into his death continues.

The family has commissioned an independent autopsy amid concerns over how a racially charged investigation could be handled in the state of Mississippi, Crump said in an interview with ABC News Wednesday.

“This is the state where Emmett Till was lynched,” Crump said, adding he feels there are contradictions in several witness statements.

“All we know is Nolan is dead.”

A grieving family speaks out

Wells’ parents said they are pushing through their grief to figure out what happened to their son.

“At the end of the day, I would hope any parent would fight for their kids to find out if anything happened,” Christine Wonsley said.

After tracking down his phone, Wonsley said the family compared Wells’ location history between the apps Life360 and Snapchat – but they didn’t match.

Even more concerning, Wonsley said her son appeared to have gone hours without posting or saving any videos to his Snapchat, which was out of character for him.

The family told “Good Morning America” they are now worried those posts, if they exist, could have been deleted.

Wonsley said her son was a bright light, with an infectious smile and a big heart.

“He loved everyone and I always told him, ‘Nolan, you have to be careful when you have such a big heart,’” she said. “… because it is not always returned, that type of love.”

“We just want honesty and transparency,” she said. “We want a thorough investigation. … We just want answers.”

The search for answers continues

Crump is slated to hold a news conference with Wells’ family Friday.

A GoFundMe launched for Nolan’s family to pay for his funeral expenses, says he will be “forever loved. Forever remembered. Never Forgotten.”

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department continues its investigation into the circumstances around Wells’ death and have zeroed in on claims of an altercation that allegedly took place on the island.

Investigators have specifically asked for original, unedited photos and videos taken on July 4, “particularly those depicting alleged altercations or containing images of, or believed to include Nolan Wells.”

“Right now, I know time is of the essence, but folks want answers ten minutes ago, and unfortunately, that takes time to get the accurate information. … It’s gonna take a lot of hard work,” Ledbetter told WXXV.

“I think the family deserves the truth, and that’s what we’re here to provide for them and for the public.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.