The Tate brothers arrested by US Marshals in Miami on UK extradition request over rape and sex trafficking charges

By Holmes Lybrand, Dalia Faheid, Hannah Rabinowitz, Alea Motwane, CNN

(CNN) — US Marshals arrested social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate in Miami Saturday on an extradition request from the United Kingdom following an investigation into sexual offenses reported by seven victims, according to the UK Crown Prosecution Service.

UK officials accused the brothers of abusing women in the East of England region, just north of London, between 2010 and 2017.

Andrew Tate, a self-proclaimed misogynist with billions of views online, faces 42 charges, including rape, human trafficking, indecent images of a child and assault, according to the UK Crown Prosecution Service and Bedfordshire Police. Tristan Tate faces 17 charges, including sexual assault, rape and trafficking, officials said.

“Officers from our major crime unit have been working closely alongside the Crown Prosecution Service and both national and international law enforcement agencies as part of this complex investigation,” Bedfordshire Assistant Chief Constable Karena Thomas said.

The Department of Justice confirmed US Marshals arrested Andrew and Tristan Tate “pursuant to extradition proceedings,” adding the arrests “were made in accordance with the treaties and law enforcement agreements governing Justice Department extraditions.”

The brothers will appear in federal court in Miami next week, a law enforcement source said.

An attorney for the brothers said they are innocent and criticized the UK’s move to seek extradition.

“There is a long-standing agreement between the UK and Romanian governments that the UK would not seek extradition while the Romanian proceedings are pending,” Joseph McBride said. “Those proceedings are ongoing right now. That agreement exists because no nation gets to trample the judicial sovereignty of another for political convenience.”

Romanian prosecutors previously accused the brothers of trafficking women across Romania, the United Kingdom and the US and sexually exploiting them. They have repeatedly rejected the allegations made against them in that case. CNN has reached out to Romania’s justice ministry for comment on their arrest.

Advocates have warned against the pair’s rising tide of influence among young boys and men.

Andrew Tate is known for his aggressive speech about male dominance, female submission and wealth. At one point, he was suspended from major social media platforms.

The brothers, who have dual American and British citizenship, face dozens of new charges added onto previous charges brought by the Crown Prosecution Service after evidence was submitted by Bedfordshire Police, authorities said.

The new charges were brought after officials had investigated reports made by four additional victims in the East England areas of Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire, police said.

Andrew Tate is also facing a civil suit in the UK, which is being brought by four women who accuse the social media influencer of rape. A spokesperson for Tate previously told CNN that their client “categorically denies these unproven and untested allegations.”

The brothers left Romania after Romanian authorities lifted travel restrictions on them, arriving in Florida in February 2025. Upon their arrival, they found themselves at the heart of another criminal investigation – when Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the probe, led by the Office of Statewide Prosecution.

They had taken aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who previously suggested they were not welcome in his state.

“When Americans who are unfairly imprisoned abroad return home you betray them,” Andrew Tate said on X last year. “You better nail me now. Let’s go. Arrest me.”

Thomas, the Bedfordshire Police official, said “there is no place for male violence against women and girls.”

“We will continue to work tirelessly to support victims and investigate all reports made to us,” Thomas said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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