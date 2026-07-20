Man accused of throwing incendiary device at NYC federal building carried anti-ICE material, sources say

By Brynn Gingras, John Miller, Josh Campbell, Chris Boyette, CNN

New York (CNN) — A man taken into custody on suspicion of throwing an incendiary device and setting a fire Monday morning outside a federal building in New York City was carrying an anti-ICE poster, a law enforcement source said.

The incident happened at 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan – a building that houses offices for government agencies including Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the FBI – authorities said. Video on social media shows flames outside the building – and someone tossing something into the flames, leading to what appears to be fireworks going off – before another person extinguishes the fire.

“An anti-ICE rioter launched fireworks outside of 26 Federal Plaza, grazing a bystander and poured what is believed to be gasoline on the stairs of the entrance of the building and set it on fire,” the Department of Homeland Security said. A Federal Protective Service officer “swiftly tackled and detained the agitator, sustaining minor injuries during the incident.”

Three civilians also suffered minor injuries in the incident, the New York Fire Department said without describing the injuries. And, the suspect suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Separate video shows law enforcement officers emerging out of a heavy plume of smoke outside the building.

During the incident, the man kept other people away by holding up a pellet gun, according to a law enforcement source. He was pulling a cart containing two rifles, fireworks and other items, a law enforcement source said.

﻿The suspect’s name and details about his alleged motive weren’t immediately released. Besides carrying a pellet gun, the man carried anti-ICE material, according to two law enforcement sources, with one source identifying the material as an anti-ICE poster.

Details about precisely what was thrown and ignited weren’t immediately available. Before the DHS released its statement, the FBI said an incendiary device was thrown. The device was believed to consist of fireworks and a flammable liquid, according to separate law enforcement sources, citing a preliminary assessment by investigators.

Police are looking into the man’s background to check for any criminal history in New York City or any encounters with police involving mental illness, according to a law enforcement source.

“What occurred outside 26 Federal Plaza this morning was deeply disturbing,” New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said. “I’m relieved no one was seriously injured and that a suspect is in custody. My team is in touch with the NYPD and we will support the federal investigation.”

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the incident, according to the FBI. The New York Police Department’s bomb squad also was called into examine the fireworks and other items in the cart.

Located in Lower Manhattan, 26 Federal Plaza – officially the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building – also houses federal immigration courts and the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

“Our administration will continue to ensure that every New Yorker is safe in their city – and hold accountable any who threaten that,” the mayor said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Mark Morales contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

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